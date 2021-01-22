Authorities have confirmed a case of COVID-19 within a school in Kelowna. Someone within the Rutland Elementary School community has tested positive. (Aman Parhar/Omineca Express/FILE)

Authorities confirm COVID-19 exposure in Central Okanagan school

Interior Health (IH) states they will be following up with anyone potentially exposed

Authorities have confirmed a case of COVID-19 within a Central Okanagan School.

School District 23 announced Thursday (Jan. 21) night that an individual in the Rutland Elementary School community has tested positive for the virus.

According to the school district, they are self isolating at home while being supported by local health teams. They reminded anyone with symptoms to stay home from school.

Also on Jan. 21 two outbreaks in the Central and South Okanagan were declared over. However IH explained COVID-19 seems to be moving out of the South and Central Okanagan and into northern territories.

Meanwhile, overdose calls in 2020 were the highest ever in B.C., as well as in many Okanagan cities such as Penticton, Kelowna, Vernon and Salmon Arm.

