Ford F-350s have been targeted in the North Okanagan by auto thieves since February 2021, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP data shows. (Gene J. Puskar - The Canadian Press/AP file)

Auto thieves target older Ford F-350s in Vernon: RCMP

Vernon Mounties remind all motorists no vehicle is immune to auto crime

Vernon RCMP is reminding motorists to deter thieves by taking away the opportunity for auto crime.

Since February, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP noticed a “marked increase” in Ford F-350s being stolen from the region, media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said.

“Our data clearly indicates these vehicles are being targeted, older models in particular,” he said. “As a result, we’re asking anyone who owns one of these vehicles to consider taking additional safety measure to safeguard their vehicle, such as installing an electronic engine immobilizer or alarm system, or using a steering wheel lock or other theft-deterrent systems.”

While this seems to be the trend, no make or model is immune to auto theft so police are reminding everyone to remove valuables and lock vehicle doors.

“Whether at home or in public, leaving valuables in plain sight is an invitation for someone to steal them,” Terleski said. “If you do need to leave items in your vehicle, hide them out of sight and lock your doors. Thieves prefer easy targets and pass over vehicles if they do not see anything of value.”

It only takes seconds for thieves to take advantage of any opportunity a motorist may leave for them.

For more information and tips to prevent auto crime, visit baitcar.com.

READ MORE: Police handle 'high-risk' situation at Armstrong residence

READ MORE: Bail decision moved for Vernon pharmacist charged with manslaughter

RCMP

