Automated phone scam targets Shuswap residents

Scammers may be spoofing a local number and claiming they are with the CRA

Just hang up.

That’s the best advice the Salmon Arm RCMP has to offer for those being targeted by persistent scam calls. The local RCMP detachment has received a number of calls about the automated phone cam in which a voice claiming to represent a tax agency tries to keep people on the phone and threatens them with prosecution if they don’t comply.

Salmon Arm RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West issued a statement warning those who received the call that they should hang it up as soon as possible. The statement notes that the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) does not contact Canadians in this way.

According to the police press release, the scam has grown more sophisticated by spoofing a local number. West said the CRA would not be calling from a local number as they do not have an office in Salmon Arm.

Those who receive the automated fraud call should not provide any personal or financial information or confirm any information that the caller may suggest.



