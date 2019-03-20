Avalanche at SilverStar sends one to hospital

A man has been sent to hospital after an isothermal avalanche at SilverStar March 20

A man has been airlifted to the hospital after an isothermal avalanche at SilverStar March 20. (Photo contributed)

An avalanche at SilverStar caused by the warm weather has sent one person to the hospital.

Due to warming in temperatures, an isothermal avalanche occurred at SilverStar Mountain Resort Wednesday afternoon, just after 12 p.m. on a double black diamond run located on SilverStar’s Putnam Creek. One man was involved in the incident and was transported to the hospital by BC Air Ambulance.

“We don’t know how severe the injuries are,” said Chantelle Deacon, communications and sponsorship manager. “All we know is that he was injured and taken by BC Air Ambulance.”

An isothermal avalanche means that all layers of the snowpack are at the same temperature, typically the freezing point, according to avalanche.org.

“We’ve never had this kind of avalanche happen at SilverStar before,” Deacon said. “As of right now, it is still under investigation.”

SilverStar’s backside, Putnam Creek has been closed to deal with the incident and will be closed until further notice. Deacon said no other runs are believed to be at risk of an avalanche.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

