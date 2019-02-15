Avalanche control planned tomorrow on Highway 1

There is planned avalanche control planned tomorrow east of Revelstoke on Highway 1. It will be between Griffin Lake Avalanche Gate and Back Rd for 18.7 km. It will start at 5:00 a.m and will last until 7:00 a.m. Check DriveBC for updates.
The highway will be closed in the morning east of Revelstoke
School District #83 counts 32 vehicles passing buses with lights flashing in January
Starting March 4, building inspection will be implemented for Area C
Woman helping them not sure how long donations for motel will continue
Burning trailer spotted near Carlin school in Tappen, arson suspected
Up to 5 cm of the white stuff could fall across the Okanagan - Shuswap on Friday
The maple leaf design by George Stanley made its first appearance Feb. 15, 1965
The workshop was cancelled the same day as an email was sent out to international students
Accuser went to police, interviewed by Britian’s Daily Telegraph
Surrey RCMP believe Cloverdale pellet gun incidents are ‘linked’
Oliver firefighters found out who the call was for when they arrived on the scene
Costs of road work so far estimated at between $300,000 and $350,000
Utility says comparison looks off due flat rate on tax, low cost of gas
A few of these senders maybe should have just gone with chocolates…
DriveBC is issuing a visibility warning for Highway 5 and 97 C
Back-to-back musical weekends likely to liven up venues
Five people suspected of being involved in a dial a dope operation arrested
A Keremeos resident hit black ice while taking Highway 33 to avoid the Summerland rockslide