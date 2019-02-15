(Photo by Ben Nearingburg)

Avalanche control planned tomorrow on Highway 1

The highway will be closed in the morning east of Revelstoke

There is planned avalanche control planned tomorrow east of Revelstoke on Highway 1. It will be between Griffin Lake Avalanche Gate and Back Rd for 18.7 km. It will start at 5:00 a.m and will last until 7:00 a.m. Check DriveBC for updates.

Previous story
Leonardo DiCaprio voices support for Unist’oten anti-pipeline camp in northern B.C.
Next story
Washington lawmakers advance limits on vaccine exemptions

Just Posted

Drivers illegally passing school buses prompts safety campaign

School District #83 counts 32 vehicles passing buses with lights flashing in January

Building permits coming soon to South Shuswap

Starting March 4, building inspection will be implemented for Area C

Strangers chip in to provide support for homeless in Shuswap

Woman helping them not sure how long donations for motel will continue

UPDATE: Utility trailer destroyed by fire had been stolen

Burning trailer spotted near Carlin school in Tappen, arson suspected

More snow on the way for Okanagan-Shuswap

Up to 5 cm of the white stuff could fall across the Okanagan - Shuswap on Friday

VIDEO: Canada’s flag turns 54 today

The maple leaf design by George Stanley made its first appearance Feb. 15, 1965

Workshop with ‘accent reduction’ training cancelled at UBC

The workshop was cancelled the same day as an email was sent out to international students

Former B.C. premier Gordon Campbell accused of sexual touching

Accuser went to police, interviewed by Britian’s Daily Telegraph

Columnist responds to racism in Canada

Guest shot by Mustafa Zaqrit

Lower Mainland boy shot with pellet gun

Surrey RCMP believe Cloverdale pellet gun incidents are ‘linked’

Avalanche control planned tomorrow on Highway 1

The highway will be closed in the morning east of Revelstoke

Okanagan firefighters respond to emergency call for own member

Oliver firefighters found out who the call was for when they arrived on the scene

An Okanagan strip club crawls back into the spotlight

This cat has nine lives.

Highway 97 rock slide north of Summerland beginning to stabilize

Costs of road work so far estimated at between $300,000 and $350,000

Most Read