Avalanche control planned west of Revelstoke Friday morning

Avalanche control is performed on the Trans-Canada Highway west of Revelstoke on Feb. 17. The road will be closed for four hours Friday morning for more avalanche control. (Twitter/EmconD)

Two closures totalling four hours are scheduled near Three Valley Gap

Avalanche control will be taking place on the Trans-Canada Highway near Three Valley Gap this Friday, the Ministry of Transportation said today.

There are two closures expected and there is no detour available.

The first closure is scheduled between 5 and 7 a.m. and the second closure is between 9 and 11 a.m.

The avalanche control will be taking place between 8 km and 26 km west of Revelstoke.

