Highway 1 east of Revelstoke will be closed for one hour increments between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.., Dec. 15. (DriveBC)

Highway 1 east of Revelstoke will be closed for one hour increments between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.., Dec. 15. (DriveBC)

Avalanche control scheduled Highway 1, east of Revelstoke

The highway will be closed

Highway 1 east of Revelstoke will be closed this morning, Dec. 15.

Between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. the highway will be closed for an hour at a time.

A detour will not be available.

DriveBC is also warning of slipper sections and compact snow on Highway 1 between Revelstoke and the West Boundary of Yoho National Park.

READ MORE: Police watchdog investigating incident in Revelstoke

READ MORE: Canada, U.S. conclude latest round of Columbia River Treaty negotiations

Sign up for the Revelstoke Review’s daily newsletter.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RevelstokeTransCanada

Previous story
UPDATE: Missing North Okanagan woman found
Next story
‘Around the block’: Salmon Arm sets stage for return of ban on single-use plastic bags

Just Posted

Highway 1 east of Revelstoke will be closed for one hour increments between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.., Dec. 15. (DriveBC)
Avalanche control scheduled Highway 1, east of Revelstoke

Cate Currie was recognized as two of the Shuswap’s outstanding community leaders in the 2021 Salmon Arm Top 20 Under 40 program. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm’s Top 20 Under 40: Cate Currie

Interior Health is planning whole community immunization clinics in rural and remote communities. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Omicron reaches Interior Health as COVID-19 numbers top B.C.

The City of Salmon Arm will be reintroducing its ban on single-use plastic shopping bags on July 1, 2022. (Andy Bronson/The Herald)
‘Around the block’: Salmon Arm sets stage for return of ban on single-use plastic bags