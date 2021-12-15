Avalanche control scheduled Highway 1, east of Revelstoke

The highway will be closed

Highway 1 east of Revelstoke will be closed for one hour increments between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.., Dec. 15. (DriveBC)

Highway 1 east of Revelstoke will be closed this morning, Dec. 15.

Between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. the highway will be closed for an hour at a time.

A detour will not be available.

DriveBC is also warning of slipper sections and compact snow on Highway 1 between Revelstoke and the West Boundary of Yoho National Park.

READ MORE: Police watchdog investigating incident in Revelstoke

READ MORE: Canada, U.S. conclude latest round of Columbia River Treaty negotiations

Sign up for the Revelstoke Review’s daily newsletter.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RevelstokeTransCanada