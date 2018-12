Avalanche control work is scheduled today for two different locations along Highway 1.

At 2 p.m. today the highway will be closed east of Revelstoke between Jumping Creek Rd and Hemlock Grove Boardwalk for 11.2 km.

Later today, from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. the highway will be closed west of Revelstoke between 19 Mile Rd. and Three Valley Siding for 5.7 km.

For more information check DriveBC before you travel.