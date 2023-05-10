Avalanche control to cause closure, delays on Highway 1 west of Revelstoke

Avalanche control work on Highway 1 west of Revelstoke will cause road closures and delays on Thursday (May 11).
Work planned on Highway 1 between Griffin Lake Avalanche Gate and Clanwilliam Bridge will close the road from 8 a.m to 9 a.m. on Thursday morning.
Following that, work at Three Valley Avalanche Gate, 16 km west of Revelstoke, will cause up to 20-minute delays for travellers heading through the area from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Updates available on drivebc.ca.
@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
and subscribe to our daily newsletter.