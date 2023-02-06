Avalanche control work to close Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden

The road will be closed between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Feb. 7

Planned avalanche control work will leave the highway between Revelstoke and Golden closed for most of the day on Tuesday (Feb. 6).

Work planned between Townley St. in Revelstoke and 14th St. in Golden for the entire 142.5 km stretch of Highway 1 between the two communities will leave the highway closed between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

No detour will be available.

Updates available at drivebc.ca.

