Highway 1, about 30 km east of Revelstoke, looking east. (DriveBC)

Avalanche control work to close Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden

Road is expected to close at 2 p.m. and reopen at 4 p.m.

Highway 1 east of Revelstoke will be closed this afternoon for avalanche control work.

Work between the west boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park and the Hemlock Grove Boardwalk will keep Highway 1 closed between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. this afternoon (March 22).

Detour not available. Watch for traffic control.

Breaking News

