Central Okanagan Search and Rescue volunteers conduct a recent search through the snow. —Image: Facebook/COSAR

Avalanche danger climbs to high for Okanagan

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue warn against travel into the backcountry

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue is advising the public to stay out of the backcountry due to rapidly changing snow conditions and the danger of avalanche.

Dave Crawford, COSAR search manager, said Tuesday warming weather is creating a danger and he is not recommending travel in the backcountry due to the changing conditions.

The Okanagan’s snowpack is currently sitting at 123 per cent of normal, according to the latest figures from the BC River Forecast Centre.

“It’s very scary right now,” said Crawford. “Snowpacks don’t like change and we’ve seen a lot of change in the past few weeks. We’ve seen a cooling trend followed by snowfall and then followed by warming trends.”

According to Avalanche Canada, conditions in mid-level treeline areas of the Kootenay-Boundary region—which includes the Okanagan—were rated as a 4, or high, on the danger index Tuesday.

That rating is described as very high avalanche condition. Travel is not recommended, there is a likelihood of natural avalanches and human-triggered avalanches are very likely. Large avalanches could occur in many areas and very large ones in specific areas.

The high-level alpine and low-level below treeline areas were rated at 3, or considerable, in terms of avalanche danger.

That rating is described as dangerous conditions and the need for cautious snowpack evaluation. Natural avalanches are possible and human-triggered ones likely. Small avalanches could occur in many areas and large ones in isolated areas.

Related story: Kelowna snowmobilers thankful to be safe

“If you are not trained and experienced in the backcountry, it may be best not to go,” said Crawford.

“You want to avoid avalanche terrain entirely. The potential is increasing for large avalanches at all elevations and the triggers are getting more and more sensitive.”

He said when conditions are this sensitive, snow can slide on its own, just under its own weight.

“So a skier or a loud noise can start an avalanche,” he said.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.


awaters@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
High snowpack for the Okanagan

Just Posted

Rail trail purchase finalized

Purchase of CP corridor between Armstrong and Sicamous finalized

Kelowna snowmobilers thankful to be safe

Search and rescue crews found the Kelowna men after a night in the backcountry

Avalanche danger climbs to high for Okanagan

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue warn against travel into the backcountry

‘Do-Gooder’ traumatizes cat owner

Cat stolen from vehicle by man who thought he was rescuing animal from neglect.

Enderby promotes ride sharing

City pitches benefits to government committee

Crook’s Corner

A slice of this week’s arts and entertainment happenings in the North Okanagan at a glance

A rollicking ride to the Wild West

Salmon Arm Secondary students perform a family friendly farce.

Larch Hills skiers race in Whistler

Sixty-eight top five finishes earned by Shuswap team

Superfans show their spirit

Die-hard spectators display steadfast support for squad

Use marijuana revenue for drug treatment, Todd Stone says

B.C. Liberal leadership candidate calls for dedicated fund

Complaint about “excessive nudity” in change rooms

Vancouver Island man says he is uncomfortable with level of nudity in men’s change room

VIDEO: Tiny therapeutic horse makes for touching story

Viral video from Vancouver Island therapeutic riding association has more than 500,000 views in just a few days

Officer accused in death of B.C. man elects for trial by judge and jury

Hudson Brooks killed outside South Surrey RCMP detachment in 2015

Skier killed in avalanche near Fernie

A 36-year-old man from Alberta died in an avalanche on Monday, Jan. 8.

Most Read