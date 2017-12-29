Avalanche risk increased for Kootenay-Columbia region

Winter weather has increased the risk of an avalance in the backcountry

  • Dec. 29, 2017 2:32 p.m.
  • News

A considerable avalanche risk is being issued for the South Columbia and Kootenay Boundary regions of B.C.

Due to the winter storm headed for the Interior a danger rating of three has been issued for the South Columbia and Kootenay Boundary backcountry.

RELATED: New snowfall warning for Okanagan, Shuswap

Natural avalanches are possible but human-triggered avalanches are more likely.

The new snow and wind could form easily avoidable storm slabs according to Avalanche Canada. Back Country users are warning to avoid areas with a danger rating of three or stay in areas with conservative terrain.

