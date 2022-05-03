A chicken looks in the barn at Honey Brook Farm in Schuylkill Haven, Pa., on Monday, April 18, 2022. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says bird flu has been found in three more communities in Alberta. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lindsey Shuey-Republican-Herald via AP

Avian flu confirmed in 3 more Alberta communities: Canadian Food Inspection Agency

Cases confirmed in Two Hills, Wainwright and Lethbridge County

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says bird flu has been found in three more communities in Alberta.

The agency says the highly pathogenic H5N1 strain of avian flu was confirmed Sunday in a small flock in the County of Two Hills.

It was also confirmed in Wainwright and Lethbridge County.

Bird flu was first detected in Alberta poultry flocks last month.

The agency has said the avian influenza is not a significant public health concern for healthy people who are not in regular contact with infected birds.

It has also said the cases serve as a strong reminder that avian influenza is spreading across the world and that anyone with farm animals must practise good biosecurity habits to protect poultry and prevent disease.

The most recent bird flu outbreak began last year in Europe and has since spread to the United States and Canada, devastating some commercial farms with its very high mortality rate.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: B.C. poultry farmers uniquely equipped to respond to possible avian flu

RELATED: Poultry farmers asked to keep birds indoors after avian flu reported in Saskatchewan

Agriculture

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
400 and counting: April a busy month for earthquakes in BC
Next story
Live donor sought for B.C. man with failing kidneys

Just Posted

Proposed changes to federal electoral boundaries will affect voters in the Okanagan Valley and the Southern Interior of British Columbia. (Elections Canada map)
Federal electoral riding boundaries expected to change in Interior

An old burn pile was reignited near the Westwold landfill and discovered May 1, 2022. (Patrick Green photo)
RCMP investigate 2 wildfires in Westwold area for suspected arson

Jesse Wente, keynote speaker at the Southern Interior Local Government Association Convention in Salmon Arm April 27 to 29, told delegates that ‘to heal ourselves we must confront the trauma we have and that we cause.’ (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Council Report: Salmon Arm a shining host during local government gathering

Serena Caner, president of the Shuswap Food Action Society, helps presenter Brad DeMille of DeMille’s Farm Market, both part of the community food resiliency panel at the Southern Interior Local Government Association Conference in Salmon Arm April 27-29, 2022, as he demonstrates the difference in price between local and imported vegetables. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
‘You’re going to start getting hungry’ if Southern Interior food producers aren’t supported