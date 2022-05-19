If you are a producer and want your flock safe, follow the guidelines to avoid Avian Influenza or bird flu. (Angie Mindus/Black Press file)

If you are a producer and want your flock safe, follow the guidelines to avoid Avian Influenza or bird flu. (Angie Mindus/Black Press file)

Avian flu detected in birds at commercial farm in Fraser Valley

This is the first case in the Fraser Valley as H5N1 virus spreads across province

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has confirmed that a commercial poultry farm in Abbotsford has tested positive for the highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza virus, which is the first case on a farm in the Fraser Valley.

The infected premises has been placed under quarantine by the CFIA, and B.C.’s Ministry of Agriculture and Food says they have notified producers within a 10-kilometre radius about the positive test results.

Avian influenza is a federally regulated disease and the CFIA leads the investigation and response with provincial support for testing, mapping, surveillance and disposal.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Food says they continue to work closely with the CFIA and B.C. poultry producers to ensure enhanced prevention and preparedness measures are in place to protect poultry flocks.

The first confirmation of H5N1 in B.C. poultry was at a commercial producer in the Regional District of North Okanagan in mid-April. A general order requiring commercial poultry producers with 100 or more birds to keep birds indoors has been extended until June 13, 2022, and a general order requiring bird owners to not take their birds to co-mingling events has been extended until June 19, 2022.

Seven small or backyard flocks have contracted the virus in Kelowna, Richmond, Armstrong and the central Kootenays. Wild birds have also tested positive for H5 strains of avian influenza in or near 100 Mile House, Bowen Island, Chilliwack, Kelowna, Metro Vancouver, Vanderhoof and Williams Lake. The Wild Bird Mortality Investigation Program toll-free hotline, 1 866 431-2473, accepts reports of dead wild birds from the public.

READ MORE: Avian flu in North Okanagan creates large control zone

@CHWKcommunity
jessica.peters@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

abbotsfordAgriculture

Previous story
Man arrested downtown Kelowna with taser made to look like gun
Next story
Pieces come together for future Shuswap marine rescue boathouse

Just Posted

Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Station 106 station leader Rob Sutherland does the first weld on Station 106’s future rescue boathouse during a ceremony held at Twin Anchors Manufacturing on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Andrea Horton photo)
Pieces come together for future Shuswap marine rescue boathouse

The music went off but the show must go on (Stars on Ice/Submitted)
Show goes on despite music troubles at Kelowna Stars on Ice

A Shuswap man was awarded more than $1 million in damages by BC Supreme Court in May 2022 after he was badly injured in 2018 when his dirt bike hit a chain strung across a rural road in Mara, south of Sicamous. (rihaij/Pixabay photo)
Shuswap man awarded $1.3 million following ‘horrific’ dirt bike crash

Salmon Arm’s Starbucks opened in its new location at 1111 Lakeshore Dr. SW (near the waterslides) on Thursday, May 19, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm Starbucks reopens in new location