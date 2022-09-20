There were no birds on display at the IPE this year due to concerns about the avian flu. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Avian flu found in North Okanagan birds

Small, non-poultry, flock identified by Canadian Food Inspection Agency

A case of avian influenza has been detected in the region.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has identified an infected premises in the Township of Spallumcheen.

The small flock is non poultry and was detected Sept. 18.

It is the third time a case has been found in the North Okanagan this year and the 21st detection B.C.-wide.

The first case of avian flu was detected April 13 on a commercial poultry farm near Enderby but has since been revoked. A second detection was made on a small non-poultry flock May 4.

There were no birds on display at the IPE in Armstrong this year due to concerns about the avian flu.

READ MORE: Avian flu near Enderby creates large control zone

READ MORE: All Regional District of North Okanagan candidates acclaimed

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

birdsflu seasonNorth Okanagan Regional District

Previous story
Chamber announces all-candidates’ forum for Salmon Arm Council
Next story
Judge sticks B.C. environmental activist with ban on possessing glue in public

Just Posted

John Wing performs in Salmon Arm. (Train Wreck Comedy)
Laugh it up with John Wing in Salmon Arm

The Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce is hosting an all-candidates forum on Oct. 4 for candidates running for Salmon Arm council in the Oct. 15 municipal election. (File photo)
Chamber announces all-candidates’ forum for Salmon Arm Council

Letters to the editor can be sent to newsroom@saobserver.net. (File photo)
Letter: Concerns over ‘ad hoc’ densification prompt questions to Salmon Arm candidates

Vandalism at the Salmon Arm Fairgrounds has been an ongoing and costly concern for the Salmon Arm and Shuswap Lake Agricultural Society. (Brian Bannister photo)
Salmon Arm Fair soured by destruction of fencing, expense of ongoing damage and vandalism