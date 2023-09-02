The Kelowna Fire Department responded to a hedge fire in the 900 block of Springfield Road around 6:00 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (File photo)

The Kelowna Fire Department responded to a hedge fire in the 900 block of Springfield Road around 6:00 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (File photo)

Awoken by smoke, Kelowna residents hose down early morning hedge fire

The blaze happened around 6 a.m. Saturday morning

It wasn’t exactly the wake up call residents were expecting in the 900 block of Springfield Road on Saturday morning.

Around 6 a.m., the Kelowna Fire Department received calls about visible smoke in the sky in the area of Springfield Road, close to Millbridge Park.

The smoke was coming from a hedge fire just a few feet away from a home. Residents of the home quickly grabbed a garden hose and started dousing the blaze. Upon arrival, the fire department completed the work to extinguish the fire and checked around the area for hotspots.

At the time, the cause of the fire is being investigated. Kelowna RCMP also attended the scene. The home wasn’t damaged.

