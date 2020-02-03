Intersection camera in Vancouver is one of 140 operating around B.C. By the end of February, 35 will be activated to issue automatic speeding tickets by mail. (ICBC)

B.C. activating more speeding cameras at urban intersections

Sites in Surrey, Delta, Langley, Port Coquitlam go live Feb. 24

ICBC and the B.C. government are activating eight more intersection cameras to issue automatic speeding tickets, with new Lower Mainland locations going live on Feb. 24.

Four of the new sites are in Surrey, with one in Langley and one in Delta, bringing the total to 35 high-accident urban intersections across the province. ICBC operates a total of 140 intersection cameras, with the remaining ones issuing tickets by mail only for running red lights. The other two new locations are in Coquitlam and Port Coquitlam.

The public safety ministry posted its latest statistics Monday, showing a steep increase in speeding tickets generated as more cameras were activated. From October to December 2019, 7,353 speeding tickets were mailed to registered owners of vehicles with a photo of their infraction. That is up from 2,370 from July to September when only five cameras were set for speeding.

The highest speed recorded by a camera from July to September was 174 km/h in an 80 km/h zone. The worst intersection speeder from October to December was recorded at 154 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.

RELATED: B.C. Liberals nix lower speed limits, photo radar

RELATED: Distracted driving tickets not for revenue, minister says

With all 140 intersection cameras active for running red lights, a total of 20,907 automatic tickets were issued for that infraction from October to December.

The public safety ministry has indicated that it has no plans at this point to expand the speed camera locations beyond the 35 now identified. The speed-enabled cameras issue tickets over an undisclosed speed threshold, whether the light is red, amber or green.

Speed-activated cameras in B.C. as of Feb. 24:

• Kelowna: Harvey Avenue at Cooper Road, Highway 97 North at Banks Road

• Nanaimo: Island Highway at Aulds Road

• Abbotsford: Route 11 at Lonzo Road

• Langley: 200 Street at 64 Avenue, Route 10 at Fraser Highway

• Surrey: 128 Street at 88 Avenue, 152 Street at 96 Avenue, 64 Avenue at 152 Street, 96 Avenue at 132 Street, King George Boulevard at 104 Avenue, King George Boulevard at 80 Avenue

• Maple Ridge: Lougheed Highway at 207th Avenue

• Pitt Meadows: Lougheed Highway at Old Dewdney Trunk Road

• Port Coquitlam: Lougheed Highway at Shaughnessy Street

• Coquitlam: Barnet Highway at Mariner Way

• Delta: Nordel Way at 84th Avenue

• Burnaby: Kingsway at Boundary Road, Kingsway at Royal Oak Avenue, Willingdon at Deer Lake

• Richmond: Garden City Road at Cambie Road

• North Vancouver: Marine Drive at Capilano Road

• Vancouver: Boundary Road at East 49 Avenue, East Hastings at Main Street, East Hastings at Renfrew Street, Grandview Highway at Rupert Street, Granville Streeet at West King Edward Avenue, Kingsway at Joyce, Kingsway at Victoria Drive, Knight Street at East 33 Avenue, Oak Street at West 57 Avenue, Oak Street at 70 Avenue, Southeast Marine Drive at Kerr, West Georgia at Cardero Street

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
