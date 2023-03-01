B.C. Premier David Eby answers a question as Canada’s premiers hold a press conference following a meeting on health care in Ottawa on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. The British Columbia government has agreed in principle to a $27.47 billion deal for health-care funding from the federal government.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

B.C. Premier David Eby answers a question as Canada’s premiers hold a press conference following a meeting on health care in Ottawa on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. The British Columbia government has agreed in principle to a $27.47 billion deal for health-care funding from the federal government.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

B.C. and Ottawa reach $27 billion health funding agreement

The British Columbia government has agreed in principle to a $27.47 billion deal for health-care funding from the federal government.

The agreement is a step toward completing a $196-billion, 10-year health-care funding proposal that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made with Canada’s premiers last month.

The money for B.C. includes an immediate $273 million to address urgent needs, especially in pediatric hospitals and emergency rooms and to address long wait times for surgeries.

The federal government says in a news release that B.C.’s priorities include access to high-quality health services when residents need them, especially in rural and remote areas, timely mental health and substance-use services and allowing residents access to their own electronic health information.

Ottawa has said the provinces must come up with specific plans for how they would spend the money and prove that their health-care systems are getting better.

The offer made by Trudeau to Canada’s premiers included health transfers of two billion dollars right away and annual increases of five per cent over the next five years, but only if each province agrees to conditions, including upgrading health data collection.

RELATED: Trudeau lays out $196-billion, 10-year health-care deal to premiers

RELATED: What you need to know about the B.C. government’s 2023 budget

BC legislatureFederal PoliticsHealth

Previous story
Spring on the doorstep, but winter storms threaten Metro Vancouver, parts of B.C.
Next story
‘Darth Blader’: Emcon name their wide-wing snow plow in Revelstoke

Just Posted

This City of Salmon Arm map shows existing and proposed sidewalk patios on city property. Not included are those on private property. On Feb. 27, council entertained requests from Stillfood Bistro and Weekends Restaurant. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Two more sidewalk cafes proposed for one downtown Salmon Arm street

Lumby’s Matthew Leach, right, and guide Chase Henderson of Vernon celebrate their silver medal in men’s Para-Alpine Skiing’s super giant slalom race Wednesday, March 1, at the Canada Winter Games in Prince Edward Island. (Facebook photo)
Lumby guided skier glides to Canada Winter Games silver

A Salmon Arm man will be standing trial in January 2024 for offences related to child sexual abuse and exploitation material. (File photo)
Trial set for Salmon Arm man charged with child sexual abuse-related offences

The RCMP Musical Ride performs at the Salmon Arm Fairgrounds in 2018. (File photo)
RCMP Musical Ride returning to Salmon Arm for Canada Day performances