Minister of Children and Family Development Mitzi Dean makes an announcement in Mission on Feb. 2. Dillon White Photo

Minister of Children and Family Development Mitzi Dean makes an announcement in Mission on Feb. 2. Dillon White Photo

B.C. announces increased rates for foster parents and kinship care providers

Extra $450 per child per month the second raise since 2017

Foster families in British Columbia will get a monthly pay raise of hundreds of dollars starting April 1.

Mitzi Dean, the child and family development minister, says families fostering kids 11 and under will see their payments increase by $450 a month to $1,465 per child, while caregivers for those 12 to 19 will see a $531 monthly increase to $1,655 per child.

Dean says rates were frozen for nearly a decade under the previous government, and the latest increase is the second implemented since the New Democrats came to power in 2017.

The minister says the increased funding will fill a “critical need” for those families hit by inflation who need to provide children with food, clothing and other essentials.

Dean says funding is also increasing for other caregivers, including those with high- and special-needs children, along with so-called kinship families who take children under their care from family members.

Katie Robertson, executive director of the Parent Support Services Society of B.C., says she was raised in a kinship care situation herself and the increased funding will give kids security and stability, while helping keep families intact.

READ MORE: B.C. woman shares journey to reclaim Indigenous heritage after losing it in foster care

READ MORE: B.C. paying foster parents instead of supporting struggling families, experts say

Foster care

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
One dead, another in hospital following fatal collision near Revelstoke
Next story
Kelowna RCMP ticket 40 distracted drivers during 2-day blitz

Just Posted

With a $36 million annual budget, Salmon Arm council has a pleasant job – how to allocate the city’s $6 million extra dollars. (Black Press Media file photo)
‘Not like winning a lottery’: Council to carefully consider Salmon Arm’s $6 million grant

A conceptual design for the Shuswap Healing Centre in Sicamous. The project was investigated by the Office of the Ombudsperson to follow complaints that the district lacked public consultation on the project and was inadequately using parkland. (District of Sicamous image)
District of Sicamous investigated by Ombudsperson regarding Shuswap Healing Centre

Vancouver Canucks general manager Patrick Allvin signs former Salmon Arm Silverbacks d-man Akito Hirose to the team on March 29, 2023. (Vancouver Canucks/Twitter photo)
Former Salmon Arm Silverbacks captain Akito Hirose signs with Vancouver Canucks

Sicamous council gave third reading to its amended bylaw prohibiting drug use in public parks at the March 22, 2023 council meeting. (File photo)
Sicamous parks with children’s play areas remain in proposed bylaw prohibiting drug use

Pop-up banner image