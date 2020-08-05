Pashta MaryMoon (Facebook)

B.C. Appeal Court prevents Victoria woman from using the term ‘death midwife’ in her job

Pashta MaryMoon claimed she had been providing “death-care services” for more than 40 years

A woman who calls herself a “death midwife” has been banned from using the title after a lengthy legal battle launched by the College of Midwives of British Columbia.

The B.C. Appeal Court has overturned a lower court ruling that had granted Pashta MaryMoon the right to use the term when she argued that preventing her from using it violated her charter rights.

MaryMoon claimed she had been providing “death-care services” for more than 40 years and her work has nothing to do with delivering babies.

MaryMoon’s lawyer claimed in the appeal that the ability to use the title for her vocation is connected to her self-worth, identity and dignity, which should be protected under the charter.

A three-member Appeal Court panel unanimously overturned the decision and has granted an injunction preventing her from using the title, saying the issue is mostly commercial and the argument that her rights were violated was tenuous.

Writing for the panel, Justice Peter Willcock said the lower-court judge was faulty in two respects: first, she overstated the infringement of expression and second, she misunderstood the legislative rule that prompted the infringement.

“For those reasons, in my view, the chambers judge read the prohibition too widely when she found it restrained(MaryMoon’s) ability to describe her work by using the word ‘midwife’ in any capacity,” Willcock said in the decision released Wednesday.

READ MORE: B.C. college of midwives seeks to ban term ‘death midwife’

READ MORE: Victoria woman wins court battle to keep job title of ‘death midwife’

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

BC Supreme Court

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Salmon Arm RCMP’s busy long weekend punctuated by motorcycle collisions
Next story
Feds earmark $3.3B for provinces, territories for COVID-19 infrastructure

Just Posted

Salmon Arm RCMP’s busy long weekend punctuated by motorcycle collisions

Air ambulance brought in for Friday afternoon crash in Tappen

UPDATE: Wildfire north of Sicamous above Shuswap Lake being held

No further spread of fire in Marble Point area expected

Body of 21-year-old man found in Okanagan Lake

BC Coroners Service is investigating the circumstances of the man’s death

Shuswap wineries medal at national championships

Celista Estate Winery, Ovino Winery represent region at All Canadian Wine Championships

Column: Hidden painting by former Shuswap artist reveals how history repeats

Artwork by Jerome Howard Smith paints critical picture of society during late 1920s

Airlines dispute Dr. Henry’s claim they ‘very rarely’ give accurate COVID contact tracing info

Air Canada, WestJet say they provide names and contact information

Dwindling B.C. bamboo supply leaves Calgary Zoo biologists worried about pandas

Zoo has been trying to send pandas back to China since May

Alberta man’s body recovered from Okanagan Lake after five-day search

‘The depth of the water, as well as the topography of the lake, made the recovery of the deceased very challenging’ - RCMP

Masks urged for some students returning to Vernon schools

Phase two sees students return full-time Sept. 8

B.C. Appeal Court prevents Victoria woman from using the term ‘death midwife’ in her job

Pashta MaryMoon claimed she had been providing “death-care services” for more than 40 years

‘We all have anxieties’: B.C.’s top doctor addresses return-to-school fears amid COVID-19

Dr. Bonnie Henry promises school restart plan safe for B.C. kids

West Kelowna wildfire ‘under control’

B.C. Wildfire anticipates no further growth from the three-hectare fire

Abbotsford mom worried about her two kids in Beirut following explosion

Shelley Beyak’s children were abducted by their dad in 2018

Young Canadians, hospitality workers bear the brunt of mental strain in 2020: report

A study by Morneau Shepell points to economic uncertainty in the pandemic as the cause for angst

Most Read