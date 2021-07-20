Witness gathering at the B.C. legislature in response to 215 unmarked graves located at Kamloops residential school, June 8, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

B.C. approves search funds for 18 residential schools, 3 hospitals

Program includes community mental health services

The B.C. government has identified 21 sites for research into the legacy of residential schools set up for Indigenous children who were required to attend for nearly century.

Indigenous Relations Minister Murray Rankin said the $12 million fund announced in late June is being offered for communities near three former “Indian hospital” sites as well as 18 former residential school sites.

Rankin vowed Tuesday that the money will include support for mental health support in communities traumatized by the recent discovery of unmarked graves at Kamloops, Cranbrook, Kuper Island and other former schools, with up to $475 million available to each.

“The timing of the grants is fully flexible,” Rankin said July 20. “Communities can proceed on their own time and at their own pace.”

