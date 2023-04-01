More than 100 community members showed up to Planet Ice in Maple Ridge on April 1 to watch the live announcement of who won the Kraft Hockeyville 2023 contest. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

B.C. arena loses Kraft Hockeyville 2023 contest

Planet Ice in Maple Ridge will still receive $25,000 as a runner-up

The City of Maple Ridge was riding a community spirit high possibly never seen before in its history, but it all came crashing down on Saturday night as it was announced that West Lorne, Ont. was the winner of the Kraft Hockeyville 2023 contest.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge arena named finalist in Kraft Hockeyville contest

Maple Ridge politicians, members of the Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey Association (RMMHA), and countless community members had gathered at Planet Ice to watch the result live.

Deafening cheers turned to shocked silence as the reality of the announcement set in.

But Planet Ice and the community of Maple Ridge aren’t walking away completely empty-handed. As a runner-up in the contest, they will still receive $25,000 for arena upgrades.

Unfortunately, it will now be quite some time before Maple Ridge can make another run at the Kraft Hockeyville title, with finalists unable to enter again for 10 years.

A full photo gallery and in-depth interview with RMMHA leadership will be available soon.

RELATED: Maple Ridge hosts two-day rally party for Kraft Hockevyille contest

BC Minor HockeycontesthockeyMaple Ridge

