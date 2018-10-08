When Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP Supt. Shawna Baher (right) is out operating a squeegee at a community fundraiser, maybe it’s time there was an RCMP Appreciation Day. A Vernon group thinks so and has launched a petition campaign to have Feb. 1 declared as RCMP Appreciation Day provincewide. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

B.C.-based RCMP Appreciation Day petition gathering steam

Vernon group wants Feb. 1 declared RCMP Appreciation Day in B.C.

There’s still a month left to help recognize B.C. police officers.

A Vernon, B.C. group has launched a petition campaign aiming to make Feb. 1 RCMP Appreciation Day in Canada.

The petition ends Nov. 10.

“We are a group of Canadian citizens who would like to acknowledge a date to honour and recognize the men and women of the RCMP on Feb. 1 of each year,” said committee co-chairperson Martin von Holst, joined by co-chair Guy Bailey in presenting the petition at Vernon council.

“We’re asking for a letter of support so to move forward with a petition to be signed by Canadian citizens, directed to the Province of British Columbia and the federal government to ultimately acknowledge Feb. 1 as RCMP Day.”

Council did approve the support letter.

RELATED: Vernon group hopes to form RCMP Appreciation Day in B.C.

The date Feb. 1 was chosen as it was on that day, in 1920, that the newly formed national police force was named the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

The Parliament of Canada voted in 1919 to merge the Dominion Police of Canada — formed in 1868, one year after Confederation — in the east with the North West Mounted Police — founded in 1873 — to create a national police force.

The Province of Manitoba is the only province or territory in the country to acknowledge and RCMP Day, which they do on Feb. 1 and have been doing since 2016.

RELATED: RCMP stand up against bullying

The petition in Vernon can be found at both Canada Safeway locations, downtown and Vernon Square Mall, Cloverdale Paint, Sun Dial Lighting, Vernon Toyota, Vernon Dodge Jeep, Bannister GM, Vernon Nissan and The Vernon Morning Star.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Compensation packages begin to roll out for Woodlands abuse survivors
Next story
Eastbound lane of the Trans-Canada Highway reopens east of Sicamous

Just Posted

Derkaz acclaimed Liberal candidate in North Okanagan-Shuswap riding

Salmon Arm candidate and team ready to go for 2019 federal elelection

Eastbound lane of the Trans-Canada Highway reopens east of Sicamous

Motorists are still being advised to look out for crews and equipment in the area.

Getting to know the school trustee candidates in Salmon Arm

Each of the 10 candidates running for the two Salmon Arm trustee positions has provided a brief bio

Updates from the North Okanagan-Shuswap school board

Registration date coming up fast for some 2019 programs

Calgary runner wins SunRype Okanagan Marathon

Curtis Sampson takes top spot in Kelowna race in 2:52:59

Fire, smoke fill Saint John sky after oil refinery blast: ‘My whole house shook’

Only four people received minor injuries

B.C.-based RCMP Appreciation Day petition gathering steam

Vernon group wants Feb. 1 declared RCMP Appreciation Day in B.C.

JoeAnna’s House ready to break ground in Kelowna

Southern B.C. fundraising campaign reaches $7 million

Kamloops-Okanagan dairy farmers unhappy with USMCA deal

Kamloops-Okanagan Dairy Association encourages consumers to look for blue cow logo on dairy products

Grammy award-winning Little Big Town to perform in Penticton

Country Music Hall of Fame inductees bring their tour to the South Okanagan Events Centre

Letter: Proportional representation’s candidate nomination superior

@SalmonArmnewsroom@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter One of the… Continue reading

Google+ to shut down after security bug revealed

Company admitted that there was ‘very low usage’ of its Facebook competitor

Compensation packages begin to roll out for Woodlands abuse survivors

B.C. psychiatric institution was closed in 1996

Upstate New York roads where limo crash killed 20 are a menace, store says

The intersection had been redone in 2008 because of a fatal accident

Most Read