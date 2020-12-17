B.C. Environment and Climate Change Strategy Minister George Heyman speaks during an announcement at Burns Bog, in Delta, B.C., on Monday, June 29, 2020. The British Columbia government is setting a new target for reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 2025 after determining it is further from reaching its climate action goals than previously forecasted. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Environment and Climate Change Strategy Minister George Heyman speaks during an announcement at Burns Bog, in Delta, B.C., on Monday, June 29, 2020. The British Columbia government is setting a new target for reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 2025 after determining it is further from reaching its climate action goals than previously forecasted. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. behind on climate goals, sets new 2025 emissions target to stay on track

New emissions target requires greenhouse gases in B.C. to fall 16 per cent below 2007 levels by 2025

The British Columbia government is setting a new target for cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 2025 after determining it is further from reaching its goals than previously forecasted.

The new emissions target requires greenhouse gases in B.C. to fall 16 per cent below 2007 levels by 2025.

It also provides benchmarks to reach the province’s legislated emission targets for 2030, 2040 and 2050 of 40, 60 and 80 per cent below 2007 levels, respectively.

Environment Minister George Heyman said completing a plan to reach the legislated targets in the CleanBC program has been more challenging than anticipated.

The biggest factor in the gap was a change in data and methodology at the federal level that lowered B.C.’s 2007 baseline estimates, he said Wednesday.

A government report also says emissions rose in 2018 due to increases in fuel consumed in heavy-duty diesel vehicles, oil and gas extraction, off-road industrial transport and light-duty gasoline-powered trucks.

Heyman said more needs to be done to meet the targets and the province will set industry-specific targets by March 31.

“The gap that we see today signals the need to redouble our efforts to reduce emissions and to achieve our targets,” Heyman told a news conference.

“We are continuing to do significant work to deliver a detailed road map to our 2030 target and we’re committed to delivering that by the end of next year.”

The announcement came as B.C. released its 2020 Climate Change Accountability Report.

It shows that in 2018 — the most recent year for which data is available — gross greenhouse gas emissions were 67.9 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent. This represents an increase of 4.5 megatonnes from 2007 levels, and was three per cent higher than 2017 emissions, the report says.

The models suggest emissions were expected to begin stabilizing in 2019 before decreasing in 2020 as CleanBC programs begin to take hold along with the effects of COVID-19.

Karen Tam Wu, B.C. director at the Pembina Institute, called the report a “sobering” wake-up call.

“The report offers a frank assessment: our climate plan has a gaping hole that we must fill,” she said in a statement.

Environmental group Stand.earth said the gap to B.C.’s legislated 2030 target has increased from 5.5 megatonnes in the 2019 report to between 7.2 and 11.2 megatonnes.

“Clearly this is a major setback for the government’s plan to meet our climate targets,” Sven Biggs, the group’s Canadian oil and gas program director, said in a news release.

Andrew Radzik, energy campaigner at the Georgia Strait Alliance, said the government can’t expand fracking and the LNG Canada project if it’s serious about meeting its climate goals. The report shows that while other sectors have reduced their emissions, oil and gas emissions continue to grow at an “alarming” rate, he said.

Heyman said LNG Canada, which is not yet operational, is not responsible for the gap in reaching the provincial targets. The government has no plans to rule out future LNG expansion so long as it fits within the CleanBC targets.

“This isn’t a light switch, this is like a dimmer, we’re transitioning,” he said. “To transition, you want to support industries that exist today and make them less carbon intensive and promote and support wide diversification into the jobs and economy of the future.”

Data in the report is from 2018 and does not yet reflect the effects of what has already been done under CleanBC, he said.

The plan has seen successes, such as the “tremendous” uptake of light-duty electric vehicles, he said.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Climate change

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Opposition grows against large development proposed in Naramata
Next story
Top Merritt Mountie asks for compassion after traumatic death

Just Posted

Numbers of C0VID-19 reported cases continue to rise in the Shuswap and North Okanagan, according to this map provided by the BC Centre for Disease Control showing the new cases generated from Dec. 6 to 12 in the Local Health Areas. (BCCDC image)
New weekly reports show COVID-19 cases rising in North Okanagan-Shuswap

Eleven new cases reported in Salmon Arm health area from Dec. 6 to 12, 36 cases in Vernon area

Firefighter Ken Davidson hands off a suitably masked teddy bear the Sicamous Fire Chief Brett Ogino during the department’s annual toy drive on Sunday Dec. 13. (Sicamous Fire Department/Facebook)
Community delivers during Sicamous Fire Department toy drive

Fire chief says despite delay, drive one of the most successful yet

Two warehouses stand on a North Shuswap property owned by Citation Growth Corp., which recently changed its name to FIORE Cannabis Ltd. The property, which was to be the home of a proposed cannabis production facility, is the subject of an ongoing transaction with Saskatchewan-based company Indigenomix, which has agreed to its purchase for the price of $8.5 million. (Contributed)
Cannabis company selling South Shuswap property announces name change

FIORE Cannabis Ltd., formerly Citation Growth Corp., finalizing sale of Celista lot

One of the artillery shells remaining in the Stevenson family collection. The one that is missing has distinctive German script stamped on the base and is believed to have been fired from a massive naval or siege gun. (Contributed)
Family seeks historical artillery shell casing missing from late father’s Shuswap home

The shell was once fired out of an uncommonly large German artillery gun during the First World War

The City of Salmon Arm is recommending a four-way stop for the busy intersection of 30th Street NE and 20th Avenue NE near Salmon Arm Secondary’s Sullivan campus. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Council recommends improvements for busy Salmon Arm intersection

Intersection of 30th Street and 20th Avenue NE may see a four-way stop

(Photos courtesy of Make-A-Wish Foundation B.C. & Yukon)
Black Press Media x BraveFace: Help Make-A-Wish change the lives of critically-ill children

Join us on Dec. 18 for a virtual day of granting wishes, one mask purchase at a time

WEB ONLY (Myriams-Fotos/Pixabay photo)
A Guide to Giving: Ways to support Salmon Arm non-profit groups at this time of giving

The Observer’s annual guide lists the needs of non-profit organizations

Salmon Arm homes with dazzling Christmas light displays are wanted for the inaugural Light Up the Night Christmas Light Contest. (Lachlan Labere - Salmon Arm Observer)
Festive contest encourages Salmon Arm to light up the night

Prizes to be won for homes with best Christmas displays

A BC Centre for Disease Control map outlining total COVID-19 case counts by local health area from Dec. 6–12. Dark red areas mean the area has an average daily rate of more than 20 cases per 100,000 population. (BCCDC)
Central Okanagan had more than 60% of Interior Health’s COVID-19 cases last week

Central Okanagan had 349 of the Interior Health regions 568 cases from Dec. 6–12

File photo. (Black press file photo)
UPDATE: Salmon Arm kids Christmas shopping event cancelled

Fundraiser was to take place Dec. 16 to 18 at Centenoka Park Mall

Gail Thevarge, left, and Ellen Walker-Matthews, both of Summerland, are among the contributors to Pandemic! Stories of Purpose, Passion and Power Through This Extraordinary Era. (Contributed)
Two Summerland authors featured in new pandemic-themed book

Pandemic! Stories of Purpose, Passion and Power Through This Extraordinary Era examines choices

Triumph Coffee had hoped to create an outdoor patio space in the accessible parking stall in front of its business, but the City of Vernon has curbed those plans. (Triumph photo)
North Okanagan coffee shop’s bid for patio space curbed

Triumph wanted to expand into accessible stall but was denied

Shoes are hung on the Burrard Bridge in remembrance of victims of illicit drug overdose deaths on International Overdose Awareness Day, in Vancouver, on Monday, August 31, 2020. With overdose deaths rising across Canada, advocates for drug users are calling for the implementation of a national safe supply program as part of an effort to save lives. Failing to do so, they say, will lead to more deaths from overdoses across the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Advocates share fear of worsening overdose crisis in 2021, want national safe supply

British Columbia’s government created a safe supply program in March

Before reopening after a two-month COVID-caused shutdown in May, Doc Willoughby’s underwent several renovations. In early December, the pub was forced to close again after a positive COVID-19 test in its staff. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Popular Kelowna pub reopens after COVID-19 closure

Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub is reopening Friday, Dec. 18 after a two-week closure

Most Read