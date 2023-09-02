B.C. Premier David Eby speaks during an announcement at the Tsleil-Waututh Nation, in North Vancouver, B.C., on Thursday, June 15, 2023. The British Columbia government is expanding its measures to lower the cost of child care by introducing fee reductions for preschool and school-aged children. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Premier David Eby speaks during an announcement at the Tsleil-Waututh Nation, in North Vancouver, B.C., on Thursday, June 15, 2023. The British Columbia government is expanding its measures to lower the cost of child care by introducing fee reductions for preschool and school-aged children. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. boosts childcare funding for preschool and school-aged kids

Premier David Eby says families could save an additional $145 per month

The British Columbia government is expanding measures to lower the cost of child care by introducing fee reductions for preschool and school-aged children.

Premier David Eby says families with children in eligible half-day preschool, as well as before- and after-school programs, could save an additional $145 per month, per child, as the program gets underway in September.

A joint statement from Eby’s office and the Ministry of Education and Child Care says the province is providing the funding directly to participating childcare centres so families do not need to apply to see the savings.

It says the latest measure is in addition to savings of as much as $900 per month, per child, which families with kids who are kindergarten-aged or younger have been receiving since last December with support from the B.C. and federal governments.

Eby was in Richmond, B.C., to make the announcement, where he told the press conference that 43,000 kids and their families could benefit from new funding.

Grace Lore, minister of state for child care, says more than 95 per cent of licensed providers are participating in the government’s affordability programs.

Access to affordable child care is one of the reasons why B.C.’s unemployment rate is among the lowest in Canada, she told media Thursday, saying three-quarters of the province’s job growth last year was driven by women’s employment.

Lore adds that having child care on school grounds “just makes sense” for families and children and B.C. is prioritizing those options as it builds and replaces schools.

The Canadian Press

BC governmentChildcareProvincial Government

Previous story
BC United leader Kevin Falcon swoops into Armstrong IPE, talks local issues
Next story
Oil and gas sector says new data shows it can both hike output and lower emissions

Just Posted

The map shows addresses and areas now under an All Clear status, as the evacuation alerts issues by the CSRD were rescinded Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (CSRD image)
Some Shuswap evacuation alerts rescinded

A map showing current evacuation order and alert areas in the Shuswap as of 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (CSRD photo)
Sorrento evacuation order downgraded to alert for Shuswap wildfire

Firefighters hose down a spot within the Bush Creek East wildfire perimeter. (BCWS photo)
Shuswap wildfire fighters continue to battle temperatures and wind

Former NHL blueliner Cody Franson, joined by Shea Weber, taught young hockey players at the Sicamous Minor Hockey school in mid-August. He was unable to attend a scheduled jersey retirement ceremony hosted by his Junior B team, the Beaver Valley Nitehawks, and will likely attend a home game this season to accept the honour. (Ryan Otto/Facebook)
Sicamous NHLer honoured with jersey retirement by his Junior B team