Hudson Pollner tries out the slide at Playland Daycare in Sooke. (Tim Collins / Sooke News Mirror)

B.C. boosts funding to help communities buy land for daycares

NDP’s $10-a-day childcare plan is being tested until next March at 53 facilities

The B.C. government is increasing the amount of money municipalities can receive to buy land for child-care centres in a bid to open up more licensed spaces.

Under the changes, municipalities and regional districts can apply for up to $4 million, an increase of $3 million from the previous cap on funding applications.

Katrine Conroy, the minister of children and family development, says local governments have asked for help to create child-care spaces to help attract employers and boost their economies.

The province says Osoyoos received $900,000 under the program last year to create 18 new licensed child-care spaces at a centre in the community.

In last spring’s budget, the province allocated $1.3 billion to be spent over three years on its child-care program.

READ MORE: B.C. mom starts support group to amplify voices of families facing daycare shortage

ALSO: B.C. daycare owner frustrated over lack of payments from provincial program

The NDP promised in the last election campaign to provide $10-a-day child care, which is being tested until next March at 53 facilities across B.C.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Hybrid vessels part of B.C. Ferries’ plans to reduce emissions

Just Posted

Salmon Arm youth’s heroism part of upcoming Mount Ida Cemetery Tour

R.J. Haney Heritage Village curator Deborah Chapman digging up stories for Oct. 13 event

Flu vaccine delivery delayed but not expected to affect vaccinations

BC Centre for Disease Control says high-priority populations should receive vaccine in October

Third downtown Salmon Arm cannabis store up and running

Applications pending for two additional stores proposed for city core

Column: Shuswap bioregional approach could help prepare for uncertain future

Shuswap Passion by Jim Cooperman

Bus stop to take a trip down Lakeshore Drive in Salmon Arm

City crews working, creating odd tune at intersection of Lakeshore and Shuswap

VIDEO: Coral die-off predicted as marine heat wave engulfs Hawaii

Another round of hot water expected to cause some of the worst coral bleaching in the region ever

Scheer, Singh skeptical of Liberal climate plan to reach zero carbon emissions

McKenna unveiled details of the plan to hit goal by 2050

Mother bear and cubs cause $500 in damage to B.C. orchard

A mother and her two cubs caused $500 worth of damages

Letter: Vote as your children would, make their voice matter

Writer offers alternative approach to making a decision this federal election

B.C. firefighters’ charity hit by theft three times in a month

Thousand of dollars worth of items stolen from charity thrift store; first aid equipment taken from trailer

The Biggest Little Farm an inspiring return to the land

Cinemaphile by Joanne Sargent

Raccoons punch hole through ceiling, ransack B.C. home

Animals ate mounds of sugar and wreaked havoc on house

B.C. communities protest transfer of aid funds to those hit by sawmill closures

‘Rural dividend’ money diverted to communities losing mills

‘We’re all getting hit hard’: B.C. truck convoy to protest forestry job losses

Truckers from Prince George, Williams Lake, Merritt and more will head to Vancouver

Most Read