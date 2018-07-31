(Wikimedia Commons)

B.C. breaks record for summer electricity use

Monday’s power consumption marked an 18-per-cent increase from the same day last year

The recent rash of hot weather caused many to turn to air conditioners and fans in B.C., breaking a new record for daily electricity use.

BC Hydro said Monday evening saw peak hourly demand reach 7,800 megawatts, breaking the previous record set Aug. 28, 2017 by 300 megawatts. That’s 18 per cent higher than the same day last year.

READ MORE: 13 records smashed across B.C. as heat wave continues

Temperatures were around 25 to 30C across B.C. on Monday, reaching as high as 41 degrees in Lytton.

Hydro said July marks the highest use of electricity ever to be recorded within a month, with 14 days exceeding a peak hourly demand of 7,000 megawatts. From 2015 to 2017, peak hourly demand was reached an average of 8.7 days.

Still, it’s nowhere near the record for winter: 10,194 megawatts used to keep warm on Jan.3, 2017.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. advocates rally against woman who had eight dogs in hotel room
Next story
Peachy B.C. tourism icon needs help IDing 90’s rioters for closure

Just Posted

Master the art of pine needle basket weaving

Weavers Delores Purdaby and June Erickson to share experience at Salmon Arm Art Gallery

Salmon Arm looking to be fire smart

Counsellor and fire chief look forward to new provincial program to reduce fire fuel.

EDITORIAL: City right to remain resolute with rainbow crosswalk

Hateful graffiti shows Salmon Arm’s need for a symbol of inclusion

UPDATE: Range Road fire under control

Two small fires break out between Vernon and Falkland

UPDATE: One driver killed, Coquihalla partially reopens northbound

The blaze was reported just before 9 p.m. Monday

Dog Days of Summer come to YVR

Double the dogs means double the fun as summer travel heats up

Texting while walking increases risk of getting hit by car: UBC study

Engineers found that distracted pedestrians had more trouble maintaining walking speed and gait

Sports shorts

Horseshoe club tournament and other short sports stories

B.C. breaks record for summer electricity use

Monday’s power consumption marked an 18-per-cent increase from the same day last year

Salmon Arm Sockeyes swim club hosts invitational meet

Club records broken over a weekend of stellar swimming

Salmon Arm baseball teams headed to provincials in Kelowna

Peewee Hornets made landslide wins in weekend games

Peachy B.C. tourism icon needs help IDing 90’s rioters for closure

The Peach in Penticton wants to track down rioters who rolled the concession into Okanagan Lake

95-year-old B.C. resident shoos bear out of her kitchen – twice!

Juvenile black bear no match for spry senior

Convicted offenders in B.C. 3x more likely to die without methadone: study

Chances of continuing treatment could increase dramatically with support for housing, employment

Most Read