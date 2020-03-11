David Sidoo, of Vancouver leaves following his federal court hearing Friday, March 15, 2019, in Boston. Sidoo pleaded not guilty to charges as part of a wide-ranging college admissions bribery scandal. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via AP)

B.C. businessman to plead guilty in U.S. college admissions scam

David Sidoo, a businessman from Vancouver had been scheduled to go on trial in January

A former Canadian Football League player will plead guilty to paying US$200,000 to have someone take a college entrance exam in place of his two sons as part of an admissions cheating scheme, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.

David Sidoo, a businessman from Vancouver had been scheduled to go on trial in January alongside other prominent parents ensnared in the case, which has roiled the world of higher education.

He is now scheduled to plead guilty Friday in federal court in Boston to a mail and wire fraud conspiracy charge. An email was sent to his lawyer Wednesday seeking comment.

Prosecutors have agreed to recommend a sentence of 90 days in prison and a fine of $250,000, according to court documents.

Sidoo was among 15 wealthy parents still fighting the charges after their arrest last March in the sweeping scandal. Nearly two dozen other parents, including “Desperate Housewives” star Felicity Huffman, have already pleaded guilty.

ALSO READ: Vancouver businessman accused in U.S. college bribe scam takes leave as CEO

ALSO READ: B.C. businessman David Sidoo faces new allegations in college bribery scandal

Sidoo was accused of paying the admissions consultant at the centre of the scheme $200,000 to have someone pose as his sons using a fake ID to secure higher scores on their SATs. The same person also took a Canadian high school graduation exam in place of his older son, authorities said.

Sidoo played professional football for six years for the Saskatchewan Roughriders and B.C. Lions, according to his website. He was CEO of mining firm Advantage Lithium Corp. when he was arrested last year and was also a founding shareholder of an oil and gas company that was sold in 2010 for more than $600 million.

The test taker, Mark Riddell, has pleaded guilty and has been co-operating with investigators.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

college admission scandal

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Federal court approves $100M RCMP sexual harassment class-action lawsuit
Next story
Okanagan man starts petition to abolish paid parking at hospitals

Just Posted

Shuswap artist dedicates show to father, Okanagan Science Centre founder

Roxi Hermsen, daughter of the late Bill Sim, to open exhibition in April

Trudeau promises $1 billion for COVID-19 research, resilience

Measures would make it easier for people to stay home if sick

New parking pay stations coming for Salmon Arm but they will still take coins

City not set up to take credit cards for any of its transactions as fees have been too high

Eroding creek bank has Shuswap property owners anxious about coming spring

Residents along Newsome Creek impatient with B.C. government’s involvement

New covered walkway, maintenance in store for Sicamous ice rink

Machinery and equipment upgrades planned for arena

VIDEO: Wet’suwet’en pipeline supporters feel shut out of talks, ministers told

Hereditary chiefs of the Wet’suwet’en nation in northern B.C. oppose the route the pipeline would take

Letter: Filthy treatment of public toilets perplexing

Writer lifts the lid on unsanitary use of public facilities

B.C. businessman to plead guilty in U.S. college admissions scam

David Sidoo, a businessman from Vancouver had been scheduled to go on trial in January

Okanagan man starts petition to abolish paid parking at hospitals

Brent Donesley thinks paying for parking at hospitals is an “absolutely disgraceful cash grab”

Kelowna student drives electric vehicle to Ontario for climate change awareness

Owen Clarke expects the journey to take up to six days round trip

World Health Organization declares COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic

More than 100,000 people have been infected

High-flying athletes joining Penticton Peach Festival lineup

Fan-favourite Mega Motocross show returns to summer festival for fifth consecutive year

Courtesy riders could get boot from North Okanagan buses

Proposed changes would most impact Vernon’s French Immersion students, among others

UPDATE: Grindrod water advisory rescinded in North Okanagan

Saturday power outage resulted in interruption to the service

Most Read