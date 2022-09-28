Melanie Mark speaks to the media after becoming the first First Nations woman to serve in the B.C. legislature, at a swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2016. Mark has resigned her ministerial portfolios to go on medical leave. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Melanie Mark speaks to the media after becoming the first First Nations woman to serve in the B.C. legislature, at a swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2016. Mark has resigned her ministerial portfolios to go on medical leave. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C. cabinet minister Melanie Mark resigns and takes medical leave

Mark was the minister for tourism, arts, culture and sport

British Columbia cabinet minister Melanie Mark has resigned her portfolio to go on medical leave.

A statement from Premier John Horgan says Mark advised him Wednesday that she would be taking leave to focus on pressing and urgent personal matters.

Mark was the minister for tourism, arts, culture and sport.

She will continue to represent the riding of Vancouver-Mount Pleasant in the legislature.

Horgan’s statement says Lisa Beare, the minister of citizens’ services, will assume responsibility for Mark’s ministry, in addition to her current portfolio.

Mark is the first First Nations woman elected to B.C.’s legislative assembly, and the first to serve as a cabinet minister.

“I value my role and remain committed to the constituents of Vancouver-Mount Pleasant,” Mark said on Twitter.

“I thank my family and colleagues for their support at this time.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC politicsBritish Columbia

Previous story
B.C. may move hospital patients to free up beds ahead of projected COVID, flu surge
Next story
Summer sticking around: Vernon breaks 55-year-old heat record

Just Posted

A Salmon Arm candidate election sign lay crumpled at the intersection of 20th Street SE and Auto Road SE on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm resident startles election sign thieves, winds up with collection of candidates

The Quilakwa Centre Esso in Enderby will pause serving gas while a new canopy is constructed starting Oct. 3, 2022. (Google Street View image)
Pumps to pause for weeks at Enderby gas station

A Transition Marketing Services is placed among actual election campaign signs at the intersection of Auto Road SE and 20th Street SE in Salmon Arm on Tuesday, Sept. 27. (Lachlan Labere - Salmon Arm Observer)
Enderby company uses election to launch unique advertising campaign

An on-call ambulance for Salmon Arm will be converted to a full-time, 24/7 vehicle, adding eight full-time jobs, said BC Emergency Health Services in a Sept. 14, 2022 letter. (Black Press file photo)
Fully staffed, 24/7 ambulance to be added to Salmon Arm emergency services