A WestJet Airlines Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner is seen parked at a gate at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Thursday, January 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. CDC stops posting COVID flight exposures ahead of vaccine mandate for travellers

All travellers on planes and trains in B.C. must be fully vaccinated

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control is no longer notifying the public of COVID-19 exposures on flights, trains, buses or cruise ships.

The B.C. CDC said that the changeover, which came into effect Nov. 16, comes just ahead of federal regulations that require all airline, rail and cruise ship passengers to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 30.

After that time, only people who qualify for very limited exemptions, such as medical inability to get a vaccine, will be able to travel without providing proof of vaccination.

Close contacts of a confirmed COVID-19 case will be contacted directly by public health.

Coronavirus

