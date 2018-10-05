The Comox Valley RCMP responded to a concerning report involving a young child who became sick after ingesting cannabis-infused gummy bear candies. (Pixabay)

B.C. child in hospital after eating cannabis gummy bears

The child was reported to have been in the back seat of a vehicle when she ate discarded candies

  • Oct. 5, 2018 11:25 a.m.
  • News

A young child in B.C. was airlifted to hospital after police say they became sick from eating cannabis-infused gummy bear candies.

Police in Comox launched an investigation after discovering the child’s parents brought her to a local hospital on Vancouver Island after she displayed signs of medical distress. The child was reported to have been in the back seat of a vehicle when she discovered some discarded candies and then ate an unknown number of them.

The child was airlifted to another hospital to receive further medical treatment and is expected to make a full recovery. The parents acted quickly in seeking immediate medical treatment for their child and are co-operating with investigators.

“This is a very unfortunate situation that brings to light the dangers of cannabis-infused edibles – specifically those that resemble candy,” said Const. Monika Terragni, media relations officer for the Comox Valley RCMP.

“These are products that need to be treated with the same care and control that we treat our prescription drugs with.”

Police would like to remind the public that cannabis is a drug which could be toxic to children. If you suspect a child accidentally ingested any drug, call 911 right away.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. cat recovering, loses eye after shot 9 times with pellet gun

Just Posted

Shuswap River vessel restrictions proposal moves forward

North Okanagan electoral area directors unanimously pass amended notice of motions

Community steps up after Kids Don’t Float station vandalized

Salmon Arm Observer story prompts outpouring of support for program

Ross Street underpass referendum signs don’t comply with BC rules

Elections BC says third-party signage requires authorization statement, contact info

Plucky Vernon pooch on road to recovery

Life is looking up for Odin, a four-year-old Bernese Mountain dog from… Continue reading

Peachland gets a cozy castle steeped in history

‘He was fighting the government and everyone’

Fashion Fridays: Skincare on the go

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C.’s new municipal election finance laws getting their first test

Vancouver shows loopholes for early spending, union staff

B.C. child in hospital after eating cannabis gummy bears

The child was reported to have been in the back seat of a vehicle when she ate discarded candies

Auntie Says: Relax and go with the flow

Faye Arcand is a freelance writer living in the South Okanagan

111 cats surrendered by one person to BC SPCA

A total of 111 cats and kittens came in from the same owner, who surrendered 64 just two weeks ago

B.C. cat recovering, loses eye after shot 9 times with pellet gun

Owner says Chocolate likely won’t regain sight in other eye due to concussion sustained in incident

Expect unpredictable road conditions this long weekend, says ICBC

On average, four people are killed and 650 people are injured in 2,100 crashes in B.C. this weekend

VIDEO: Canadian shrugs off snow, goes waterskiing

Despite some of Alberta and B.C. being hit with snow this week, it was no match for one water-sport enthusiast

B.C. man facing 7 charges related to alleged prostitution ring involving teens

Mohammed Begg, 35, is facing six counts related to prostitution and human trafficking and one count of assault

Most Read