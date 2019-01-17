B.C. chowdery caught up in ‘rat-in-soup’ scandal to close

Crab Park Chowdery will be shutting down Jan. 20

A Vancouver restaurant accused of having a rat in its soup will shut its doors this Sunday.

Crab Park Chowdery became infamous in late December after an Instagram video allegedly showing a rat found in its clam chowder went viral.

The restaurant apologized, but later posted to Instagram saying staff had done their own investigation and concluded “there is no way” the incident could have happened in their kitchen.

The closure comes after a last-ditch fundraiser to save the eatery raised only $2,415 of its $10,000 goal earlier this month.

In a post Wednesday night, staff said they were proud of the brand they had created and would be moving onto other endeavours.

“It’s with heavy hearts that we regretfully inform all of our guests, friends and family members that this Sunday January 20th will be our last day in business,” the post read.

“We truly can’t thank everyone enough for the love, support and well wishes we’ve received over the last two years and most recently over the last few weeks.”

