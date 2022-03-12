B.C. climate activists pitch vision for fossil-free future

The speakers representing the imaginary Ministry of Just Transition. From left to right: Khalid Boudreau, Christine Boyle, Alison Gu, Rueben George, Judy Wilson, Avi Lewis, Doreen Manuel, Seth Klein and Anjali Appadurai. (Cole Schisler/Black Press Media)

A group of climate activists held a ‘press conference from the future’ in Vancouver on Saturday (March 12), posing as the fictitious Ministry of Just Transition.

Speakers highlighted the ‘accomplishments’ of an imaginary ‘Climate Emergency Coalition’ government and used the news conference format as a way to showcase how the federal government could act to address climate change by 2025.

Filmmaker Avi Lewis was the ‘Minister of Just Transition’ and provided a ministerial update to a lively crowd assembled at the Vancouver Public Library.

“Just think back if you can to 2022 and it is stunning how fast everything has changed,” Lewis said. “In keeping with our mandate for sweeping change we carefully studied all of the conditions and capacities of our advanced industrial economy… We conducted an inventory of our conversion needs to determine how many heat pumps, solar arrays, wind farms and electric buses we needed to electrify virtually everything and end our reliance on fossil fuels.”

Indigenous film director and professor at Capilano University Doreen Manuel spoke as the ‘Land Back Secratariat’. She spoke about how the government had enacted policies to pay property taxes to First Nations on whose lands they live and benefit from. She also detailed how the government had cancelled the Indian Act in 2023 and was implementing the ‘Land Back Act’.

“The work was deeply influenced by the late great Secwepemc teacher Arthur Manuel who wrote the classic Unsettling Canada,” Manuel said. “Our goal as stated by the act is to reverse the land theft that underlines the colonial nation-state of Canada. That means that 80 per cent of federal crown land is being returned to Indigenous jurisdiction.”

Vancouver city councillor Christine Boyle spoke as head of the Department of Universal Housing. She spoke on how the department had created a public fund to purchase and provide affordable housing for up to three million Canadians.

“The housing emergency was —among other things — a failure of the market,” Boyle said. “The Department of Universal Housing focused first on the big solution: a public option for housing. Housing is a human right and not for corporate profit… We launched the great buyback, purchasing existing rental buildings and bringing them into community ownership. That allowed us to bring in the rent reboot, freezing or lowering rents across hundreds of thousands of units all over Canada.”

Burnaby city councillor Alison Gu spoke as the commissioner of the Clean Transit Without Delay Commission. She spoke on how the Commission had worked to provide frequent rapid transit services to all municipalities, electrified bus and rail fleets, provided co-op electric minivans for rural communities and transported neighbourhoods from ‘car havens’ to safe places for people.

“Today, we treat public transit as a public service — fully funded and not for profit,” Gu said.

Climate Youth activist Khalid Boudreau spoke on the work of the Police Retasking Task Force and shared how the government had ‘disarmed the police’ and worked to give civilian oversight to police forces to ‘hold them accountable’ to the communities they serve.

Secretary-treasurer for the Union of BC Indian Chiefs Kukpi7 Judy Wilson spoke as chair of the Trans Moutain Reparations and Healing Secretariat. Wilson proposed ideas for how funds for the pipeline could be redirected to communities harmed by the pipeline expansion and fund Indigenous-led clean energy projects across the country.

“Back in 2022, the federal government got news that Trans Mountain was going to cost more than $20 billion. We’re not surprised by this giant price tag, but we were disgusted,” Wilson said. “It was a great day when the new climate emergency coalition government cancelled Trans Mountain on its very first day of government and announced the reparations and healing secretariat to redirect the money back to the people where it belongs.”

Climate justice advocate Anjali Appadurai spoke as the CEO of the Public Goods Corporation of Canada — a fictitious organization that created dozens of crown corporations to facilitate a transition to a low-carbon economy based on the model of crown corporations created during the Second World War. Appadurai spoke on the work to take public ownership of energy companies to create thriving renewable energy and redeploy skills and materials from the fossil fuel industry.

Climate analyst and author of A Good War: Mobilizing Canada for the Climate Emergency, Seth Klein explained how all of the imaginary work was paid for.

“The money came from a combination of climate qualitative easing and wealth and windfall profit taxes. It was our experience in the first year of the pandemic that showed us what was possible. Most of that year, the Bank of Canada was buying up federal government securities to finance the COVID emergency response to the tune of $5 billion every week for a year. Once we embedded our climate emergency goals within the mandate of Bank of Canada, the bank proceeded to do this again for a mere four weeks a year, generating $20 billion for climate and just transition programs.”

He also proposed climate bonds, similar to victory bonds sold during the Second World War, as well as the cancellation of fossil fuel subsidies.

Klein said that provinces like Newfoundland & Labrador, Alberta, Saskatchewan and northeastern B.C. were not left behind and would receive a ‘just transition transfer’, a fund jointly administered by all levels of government to provide economic opportunities for the communities that would bear the biggest burden of transitioning away from fossil fuels.

Ultimately, the press conference was an exercise in the imagination. But ‘minister’ Lewis implored the crowd to the ideas into a reality.

“Do you want to live in this future? Are we ready to fight for this future? Because this future we described here today is the work of all of us — the fruits of our imagination and struggle — and that’s what we came here today to commune around: the future we can build together.”

