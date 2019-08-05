B.C. climber dies after falling from the Stawamus Chief near Squamish

RCMP say this is the second fatal fall from the mountain in six weeks

A man died while climbing the Stawamus Chief near Squamish on Sunday, RCMP said.

According to police, they were contacted after a witness saw a year man fall off the Angel’s Crest portion of the north face of the Chief around 11:30 a.m.

Emergency personnel found the 33-year-old climber about 200 to 300 feet up the north face.

“After a difficult and highly technical extraction the man, a 33 year old Squamish resident, went into medical distress and died a short time later” said Sgt. Sascha Banks.

RCMP said this was the second climber to die on the popular Stawamus Chief in the last six weeks and the third search and rescue call for climbers on the mountain this weekend.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Squamish RCMP at 604-892-6100.

READ MORE: Rock climber dies after fall at Stawamus Chief in Squamish

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Hate ruled out, but motive still a mystery in Dayton attack that killed 9
Next story
Manitoba RCMP set up new roadblock, abandon river search in hunt for B.C. fugitives

Just Posted

New trails added near Chase and Salmon Arm

Hikers and mountain bikers rejoice as Scatchard Mountain and South Canoe systems grow.

Sicamous woman in the running to be Ms. Health and Fitness

Online voting is open for those who want to help Samara Palmer win.

Chase RCMP catch man accused of possessing stolen truck, harming other motorists

Two men were injured after the stolen truck collided with theirs in Pritchard.

Man charged with assault on Adams Lake ferry operator

The Chase RCMP investigated after a man allegedly brandished a knife on the ferry.

Looking back: Salmon Arm gives royal welcome to Prince Philip and Princess Elizabeth

Royals stop in Tappen, Salmon Arm and Sicamous during 1951 tour of Western Canada

‘Go back to your own country’: Woman says she was ‘assaulted’ at Banff National Park

Says incident has been reported to authorities

Three federal leaders march together at Vancouver Pride

Conservative Andrew Scheer was the only one missing

Salmon moved to B.C. hatchery as Fraser River landslide work continues

4,300 sockeye and chinook transported upstream of Big Bar

Manitoba RCMP set up new roadblock, abandon river search in hunt for B.C. fugitives

The roadblock is up at the community of Sundance

B.C. climber dies after falling from the Stawamus Chief near Squamish

RCMP say this is the second fatal fall from the mountain in six weeks

Update: More personnel sent to fight South Okanagan wildfire

Fire is in the Gallagher Lake area, north of Oliver

QUIZ: Put your knowledge of British Columbia to the test

In honour of B.C. Day, take this short quiz and see how much you know about our province

B.C. VIEWS: Politicians grasp at straws, avoid climate policy reality

It doesn’t matter what parties offer in the fall Canadian election

WATCH: Incredible Vancouver Island orca encounter captured on video

Thousands watch video of whale encounter on Twitter

Most Read