B.C. cops, once detained in Cuba on sex assault allegations, face probe at home

Vancouver Const. Mark Simms, Port Moody Const. Jason Long were cleared in November and are now home

Port Moody Police Department Const. Jordan Long and Vancouver Police Department Const. Mark Simms in a photo used for an online poster by friends and family. (Facebook)

Two B.C. police officers who spent 10 months detained in Cuba under suspicions of sexual assault will face another investigation now that they are back home.

Vancouver Const. Mark Simms and Port Moody Const. Jason Long returned to B.C on Saturday after being acquitted of sexual assault charges in November.

Their saga began last March, when a 17-year-old girl from Ontario accused them of sexually assaulting her while they travelled separately in Cuba.

A five-judge panel acquitted Simms and Long. Friends of the two officers say Cuban courts have denied prosecutors’ appeal.

READ MORE: Family of girl who accused two B.C. cops of sex assault speaks out

Here in B.C., the Office of the Police Complaints Commissioner said Monday it would probe the pair under allegations of discreditable conduct.

Deputy commissioner Rollie Woods said the investigation had been suspended until the Cuban trial was wrapped up.

“Now that the officers are home and the matter is concluded in Cuba, the next step will be to take the investigation out of suspension and start examining what evidence is available and what other investigative steps need to be conducted,” Woods said in an email.

The work is due to finish within six months.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.