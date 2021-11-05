B.C. COVID-19 denier Mak Parhar found dead in home, cause under investigation

An outspoken COVID-19 denier in B.C. has died.
Police say that Mak Parhar died in a New Westminster home on Thursday (Nov. 3).
Parhar, a former owner of a hot yoga studio in Delta, made national headlines at the beginning of what has become a 20-month-long global pandemic when he returned to the province from a flat-earth convention in the U.S. and refused to self-isolate as federal law dictated at the time, instead attending an anti-COVID rally in Vancouver.
He went on to be charged with three counts of violating the Quarantine Act.
Parhar recently shared online that he was feeling ill with a number of symptoms similar to those displayed in someone infected with COVID-19: fatigue, chills and a cough.
However, in a recent livestreamed video, he denied to his followers that it was the infections respiratory illness because “CONVID (sic) doesn’t exist.”
The day before his death, Parhar reported feeling better after taking Ivermectin, an anti-parasite drug used in animals such as horses of which Canadian health officials have strongly warned against taking. The drug, after being endorsed by other pseudo-science influencers, has become widely encouraged by anti-vaxxers as a way to fight COVID-19 infection.
It’s unclear at this time what caused Parhar’s death. The BC Coroner Service is investigating.
@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.