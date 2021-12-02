Floor markers at Island Health COVID-19 testing clinic in Nanaimo. (Nanaimo News Bulletin)

Floor markers at Island Health COVID-19 testing clinic in Nanaimo. (Nanaimo News Bulletin)

B.C. COVID-19 infection rate holds steady, 368 for Thursday

Hospitalization declining, 5 more deaths recorded

B.C. public health teams have recorded another 368 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours up to Dec. 2, with five more deaths attributed to COVID-19 for a total of 2,345 since the pandemic began in early 2020.

There are 284 people in hospital as of Thursday, down from 301 on Wednesday, and 97 people in intensive care, down by one. There are a total of 3,020 active cases province-wide, most of them recovering at home in self-isolation.

There have been no new outbreaks declared in the health care system, with only five active, including at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver and Laurier Manor, an assisted living shelter in Prince George. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry say the improvement in infection control is a result of strict vaccination requirements for staff and visitors, and deployment of booster shots for seniors whose immune systems are not a strong as younger people.

From Nov. 24-30, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 57.9% of cases, out of the 12 per cent of B.C. adults and teens who are not yet vaccinated. From Nov. 17-30, they accounted for 68.1% of hospitalizations.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province. A list of clinic locations and hours by region can be found here. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done online here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., seven days a week.

RELATED: COVID-19 outbreaks decline at hospitals, senior homes

RELATED: Longer interval between shots can increase immunity

New and active cases by health region for Dec. 2:

• 90 new cases in Fraser Health, 1,003 active

• 48 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 485 active

• 101 new cases in Interior Health, 578 active

• 40 new cases in Northern Health, 351 active

• 88 new cases in Island Health, 602 active

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
Series of storms caused ‘dramatic changes’ to runs at southern B.C. ski hill
Next story
‘Ill-conceived idea’: New four-way stop in Canoe gets the red light from residents

Just Posted

(File photo by Advocate staff)
B.C. police watchdog investigating after two men injured in crash near Armstrong

In 2017, when Vernon hosted the 55+ BC Games, the flag is handed over to the Kimberly Cranbrook 2018 55+ Games at the closing ceremonies on Saturday, Sept. 16. (File photo)
Salmon Arm making a bid to host the 2024 55+BC Games

Taxpayers in Salmon Arm will be paying a four per cent increase in taxes in 2022 due mainly to increases in the policing budget. (File photo)
Taxpayers in Salmon Arm to pay 4% hike mainly due to policing costs

The Eagle Valley Arts Council is seeking heritage designation for Sicamous’ Red Barn Arts Centre. (File photo)
Heritage designation sought for Sicamous’ Red Barn Arts Centre