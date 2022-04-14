The contents of a COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

The contents of a COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

B.C. COVID hospitalizations up as province releases weekly report

1,770 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, but likely an undercount as PCR testing is limited

COVID-19 hospitalizations in B.C. are on the rise, according to the latest data released by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

As of Thursday, April 14, 364 British Columbians are in hospital with the virus, 36 of whom are in critical care. The number of people in hospital — which includes people hospitalized due to complications from COVID and people who are infected but in hospital for other reasons — is up by 40 from last week, while the number of people in ICU is down by two.

B.C. ended daily reporting of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths last week. Provincial health officials said this was part of the province moving toward a “surveillance model” similar to how B.C. monitors other respiratory infections, even as Canada’s chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam warns that a sixth wave is likely across Canada.

The province has also changed the way it reports COVID-19 deaths. Anyone in B.C. who died within 30-days of receiving a positive COVID-19 test is now considered to have died from the virus. Officials have said this model will result in an overrepresentation of deaths in the statistics and said that figures will be retroactively corrected once the cause of death is confirmed. From April 3 to April 9, B.C. recorded 23 deaths related to COVID.

For the same week, B.C. is reporting 1,770 new cases of COVID-19. However, access to PCR testing remains limited, so the case count is likely significantly lower than the true number. Everyone aged 18 and older can access free rapid antigen test kits at their local pharmacy, but positive rapid tests are not included in official statistics.

READ MORE: Future waves of COVID-19 likely as Canada undergoes “period of transition”: Tam

READ MORE: Rapid tests an important, if imperfect, tool in potential sixth wave, say experts

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Kelowna RCMP search for owner of autographed collectibles
Next story
Vehicle drives along Penticton’s KVR Trail into sinkhole

Just Posted

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District has released housing needs assessment reports for Electoral Area F (North Shuswap), as well as electoral areas B (Rural Revelstoke) and D (Falkland, Deep Creek and Salmon Valley). (Google Earth image)
Lack of afforadble homes, rentals a challenge for rural Shuswap communinities

Irish Mythen closes down the Roots and Blues Festival’s Main Stage in 2019 with a set of emotionally evocative songs on Sunday, Aug. 18. (File photo)
Salmon Arm council agrees to noise bylaw extension for ROOTSandBLUES Festival

Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaking at a press conference update on COVID-19 public health restrictions earlier this year. (Contributed)
Interior Health region on COVID-19 pandemic recovery path

Cases of avian flu have been detected on certain poultry farms in six central Alberta counties. (File photo from flickr)
UPDATE: Avian flu confirmed at Enderby farm