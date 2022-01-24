(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

B.C. doctors ask employers to stop requiring sick notes amid pandemic staffing challenges

Doctors say the notes place unnecessary burden on already busy medical system

The Doctors of BC are once again asking employers across the province to stop asking for sick notes.

The plea, coming from an association of 14,000 physicians, residents and medical students, echoes similar asks from the province’s top health officials.

Doctors of BC have been advocating for the end to sick notes for eight years.

“Sick notes place an unnecessary burden on the health care system particularly during the Omicron surge,” said president Dr. Ramneek Dosanjh. “With critical staffing shortages, let’s ensure that physicians and their teams spend their time with patients who need medical care and attention, not writing sick notes.”

The missive from the organization, mirrored by one from BC Family Doctors, has added weight in 2022, when all full-time, part-time and casual employees are eligible for five paid sick days.

“BC Family Doctors believes sick notes place an unnecessary burden on the health care system at a time when physicians are addressing the biggest public health challenge of our time,” the organization, which represents family doctors in B.C., stated. “The provision of a sick note, similar to completion of an insurance form, is not considered a medically necessary service.”

As such, patients are often charged a fee for the sick note.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
New report suggests Alaskan fisheries are overharvesting plummeting B.C. salmon stocks
Next story
20-year-old N driver goes 200 km/h on B.C. highway, blows engine, gets mom’s car impounded

Just Posted

A Jan. 19, 2022 Observer article on the suspected takeover attempt targeted at the board of Salmon Arm’s community radio station was reposted the day it went online on a BC Freedom Fighters mesaging channel. (Image from Canadian Vacccine Deaths and Adverse Reactions site)
‘Freedom Fighters’ tune into article on potential takeover of Voice of the Shuswap

Sophia Benzai keeps three plates spinning as a volunteer assistant to magician Leif David during his Unplug and Play week performance hosted by the Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society at the Salmar Grand on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Mirth and misdirection: Salmon Arm audience enjoys magical start to Unplug and Play week

The Sicamous Eagles (dark jerseys) have blanked division rivals 100 Mile House Wranglers in three of five meetings in the KIJHL this season. The latest came Sunday afternoon, Jan. 23, at the Sicamous Recreation Centre with the Eagles handing the Wranglers a 10th straight loss, 4-0. (Black Press file photo)
Sicamous Eagles slam door on 100 Mile House

It's KIJHL game day in Sicamous. (@Sicamous_Eagles)
Sicamous Eagles host 100 Mile House in KIJHL action Sunday