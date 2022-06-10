Statue of Lady Justice at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster

Statue of Lady Justice at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster

B.C. drug dealer gets federal time for selling $15 flap that contained fentanyl

Milad Faud Herbert sentenced to two years plus one day in prison

A man convicted of one count of trafficking in fentanyl in Surrey has been sentenced to two years plus one day in federal prison.

The offence date was Feb. 12, 2020, near a Surrey SkyTrain station, where Herbert sold a flap of “side,” or methamphetamine, for $15 to an undercover cop. The court heard the sample analyzed by Health Canada contained fentanyl.

Justice Kenneth Ball, in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster, also ordered for Milad Faud Herbert a mandatory 10-year firearms weapons ban and ordered him to provide a DNA sample to the government.

“Fentanyl has been described as a scourge on our civilization,” Ball said in his reasons for sentence. “One of the aggravating factors in this case was that apparently Mr. Herbert did not know what he was selling. This is because he was represented the substance he was selling as methamphetamine. If someone had used it as methamphetamine, they would likely be dead today, given that the ingestion of a very small amount of fentanyl can be fatal.

“Mr. Herbert does not need to be here again,” Ball said. “There are all kinds of positive things he can do with his life and I hope he will do them.”

READ ALSO: Decriminalization of hard drugs puts B.C. in small, select group of jurisdictions

READ ALSO: 2.5-gram threshold for decriminalized drugs ‘a floor not a ceiling,’ B.C. minister pledges

READ ALSO: For decriminalization to save lives, users need to be able to carry more drugs: B.C. advocates


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Criminal JusticefentanylSurrey

Previous story
Dutch digital investigator testifies at B.C.’s Amanda Todd harassment trial
Next story
Vernon man charged with arson following fire at Salmon Arm Nico’s Nurseryland

Just Posted

Dorian Bell appeared via video in BC Supreme Court in Salmon Arm on June 10, 2022 to be sentenced on three charges, one of them dangerous driving causing death stemming from a May 2021 incident near the Bruhn Bridge in Sicamous that resulted in the death of a Malakwa woman. (File photo)
Details of high speed flight to Sicamous ending in death heard in Salmon Arm court

Salmon Arm RCMP and other emergency responders were called to Silver Creek where a man was killed after his vehicle went over a steep embankment on Thursday, June 9, 2022. (File photo)
North Okanagan-Shuswap man killed when vehicle goes over steep embankment

A Vernon man was arrested and charged with break and enter and arson after police and firefighters responded to a reported suspicious fire at Nico’s Nurseryland in Salmon Arm. (Google photo)
Vernon man charged with arson following fire at Salmon Arm Nico’s Nurseryland

A wildfire near Sicamous caused some properties to be evacuated on July 20, 2021. (BC Wildfire Service image)
Sicamous fire chief urges residents to take action on reducing wildfire risk