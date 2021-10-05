FILE – A physical distancing sign is seen during a media tour of Hastings Elementary school in Vancouver on Sept. 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

FILE – A physical distancing sign is seen during a media tour of Hastings Elementary school in Vancouver on Sept. 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. education ministry forms committee to advise on vaccine mandates in schools

The education ministry is pulling together a committee to look at the issue of vaccine mandates in schools, according to the B.C. health minister.

“We know there is a desire expressed by people in school communities for mandates in education and as such the education ministry… immediately convening an advisory committee,”

said Health Minister Adrian Dix on Tuesday (Oct. 5).

Whether or not that would result in any province-wide COVID vaccine mandate for teachers and other educational staff is unclear. Dix said that the committee would work with partners in the education sphere to “develop common principles, standards and guidelines to support boards with the potential implementation of vaccine mandates.”

Dix said that the committee will provide materials to school boards who “wish to explore vaccine policy independently.”

Masks are already mandates for K-12 students, teachers, staff and visiting adults in B.C. schools.

READ MORE: Masks mandatory for all K-12 students in B.C. schools as of today

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. to offer 3rd COVID shot to 100K more immunocompromised people
Next story
71 cats seized by SPCA from rural B.C. property

Just Posted

Second Harvest food bank in Salmon Arm is interested in talking to volunteers who would like to glean fruit as well as people who have fruit trees that may soon require gleaning. (File photo)
Second Harvest in Salmon Arm needs help providing fruit

As of Oct. 5 there were nine schools within School District 83 on Interior Health’s list for potential COVID-19 exposures. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson)
Interior Health adds more North Okangan-Shuswap schools to COVID-19 exposures list

A letter from a Salmon Arm resident regarding traffic and pedestrian safety concerns at the Okanagan Avenue and 20th Street intersection was received by city council and is being forwarded to the city’s Traffic Safety Committee for consideration. (Google Maps image)
Salmon Arm resident asks for four-way stop at Okanagan Avenue and 20th Street

Sicamous Fire Chief Brett Ogino received a donation to the Sicamous Fire Department from (left to right) Harlowe Bird, 2, Aleeah Bird, 7, Avery Sanche, 5, Kennedy Sanche, 7, and Jase Sanche, 2, in October of 2021. (District of Sicamous image)
Kids’ donation to Sicamous Fire Department matched by local business, doctor