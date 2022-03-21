Two COVID-19 rapid tests that were given to a motorist are displayed at a Fraser Health drive-thru pick up site in Surrey, B.C., Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. People in their 30s and older can now pick up packs of free COVID-19 tests at pharmacies across British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Two COVID-19 rapid tests that were given to a motorist are displayed at a Fraser Health drive-thru pick up site in Surrey, B.C., Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. People in their 30s and older can now pick up packs of free COVID-19 tests at pharmacies across British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. expands eligibility for rapid COVID-19 tests to people over 30

Eligible individuals can pick up one kit of five tests every 28 days

People in their 30s and older can now pick up packs of free COVID-19 tests at pharmacies across British Columbia.

The province expanded eligibility Monday for the rapid antigen tests, which are intended for future use in case of illness and should not be picked up by anyone with symptoms of an active infection.

Eligible individuals can pick up one kit of five tests every 28 days by showing their personal health number.

If others are picking up a kit on another person’s behalf, they should present the person’s name, personal health number and date of birth.

As of Monday, there were 271 people hospitalized with COVID-19, including 49 in intensive care.

Eight more deaths have been reported over three days for a death toll in B.C. of 2,974.

—The Canadian Press

Coronavirus

Previous story
Canada tightens ban on Russian aircraft to include humanitarian flights
Next story
‘Everyone’s best friend’ dies from toxic drugs in Salmon Arm, sister lobbies for safe drug supply

Just Posted

A song and drumming began a ceremony at the Shaw Centre’s Spectator Arena in Salmon Arm March 20 to celebrate the Secwépemc flag, now in place with the other flags in the arena. Honouring the flag took place during the opening ceremonies of the BC Tier2 U13 championships running until March 23. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
VIDEO: Ceremony celebrates Secwépemc flag in Salmon Arm’s Shaw Centre arena

Salmon Arm firefighters and CP Rail staff responded to compressed gas leaking from a rail car carrying argon refrigeration liquid on Saturday, March 19, 2022. (Salmon Arm Fire Department photo)
Salmon Arm rail crossing temporarily closed due to rail car leaking argon gas

The Shuswap Band is looking to establish a memorandum of understanding with the CSRD. (File photo)
Shuswap Band submits request for partnership, collaboration with CSRD

Salmon Arm’s U13 Scorpions wrapped up their 2021-22 hockey season with a fundraising effort for Ukraine.Team members rallied to donate their canceled hockey tournament refunds to the Ukraine crisis for a total of $534. Special efforts were made by Carter Kowaski, Mason Kenny, Jesse Brink, Jackson Reiter, Aiden and Grayson Williams. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm U13 Scorpions donate for Ukraine