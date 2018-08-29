VIDEO: B.C. suing drug companies to recoup overdose crisis costs

More than 2,000 people have died in B.C. because of illicit drug overdoses in the past two years

The B.C. government has launched a class-action lawsuit against drug companies to recover the costs of fighting the overdose crisis.

Attorney General David Eby and Mental Health and Addictions Minister Judy Darcy made the announcement at B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver on Wednesday.

“It’s time opioid drug companies take responsibility for the human and financial toll their products have taken on so many families across British Columbia,” Eby said.

“In court, we will argue that these drug companies deceptively marketed their products knowing full well the potential consequences, and as a result, British Columbia has incurred great costs.”

The government alleges more than 40 opioid manufacturers, wholesalers and distributors as defendants have contributed to “an epidemic of addiction,” and that they “placed profits over the health and safety of the public.”

It also claims the companies “deceived” prescribers and patients about the risks and benefits of opioids.

More than 2,000 people have died because of illicit drug overdoses in B.C. over the past two years.

READ MORE: More than 130 people in B.C. died of illicit drug overdoses in July

As of the end of July, 878 people had died in 2018 alone.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Emergency response firm owner shares his side of B.C. wildfire decision
Next story
Air Canada app breach may affect up to 20,000 customers

Just Posted

Chase RCMP seek vehicle connected to fire at bank

Security cameras captured a grey or silver hatchback leaving the area

Thunderstorms forecast for Okanagan-Shuswap

Environment Canada is calling for showers to start around noon on Wednesday

VIDEO: B.C. suing drug companies to recoup overdose crisis costs

More than 2,000 people have died in B.C. because of illicit drug overdoses in the past two years

Shuswap man sentenced to nine months in prison for marijuana grow op

Tim Petruk – Kamloops This Week Marijuana will be legal in Canada… Continue reading

UPDATE: New fire sparked north of Vernon

BC Wildfire is reporting a small blaze near Ingram Road in the North Okanagan

Air Canada app breach may affect up to 20,000 customers

Aeroplan numbers, passport numbers, birth dates, and countries of residence could have been accessed

No jail time for B.C. man busted in Creep Catchers sex sting

Kuljinder Singh Bhatti sentenced to one-year conditional sentence after pleading guilty to lesser charge

As 534 wildfires burn, province extends state of emergency

The province has officially extended the state of emergency until Sept. 12, 2018.

Midwives celebrate 20 years in B.C.

Almost triple the number since 1998.

Inmates help fight B.C. wildfires with hose repair program

Over 40,000 hoses are cleaned and repaired at a Vancouver Island correctional centre each year

Emergency response firm owner shares his side of B.C. wildfire decision

Jeff Kelly says he did not agree with BC Wildfire Service’s move not to use his crew in Burns Lake

Women underrepresented in research journals, says UBC prof

Kelowna - Associate professor Miranda Hart said she is tired of seeing men on every page

18 motorcycle deaths in B.C. last month prompt safety reminder

The BC Coroners Service says everyone on the road should use caution this long weekend

Still no sign of missing Kamloops jet skier 1 month after river crash

Police have yet to find any sign of the man, who is presumed deceased

Most Read