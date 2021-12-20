A food delivery person wears a protective face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as they do a pick up in Yaletown in Vancouver, Thursday, December 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A food delivery person wears a protective face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as they do a pick up in Yaletown in Vancouver, Thursday, December 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. extends 15% cap on restaurant delivery fees for another year

Dining inside restaurants has gone down during the pandemic, while delivery services have surged

The province is extending a temporary order that capped restaurant delivery fees at 15 per cent for another year, said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation, at a press conference in Vancouver on Monday (Dec. 20).

Kahlon said that the processing fee would also be capped at five per cent for the next year.

B.C. had initially capped food delivery service fees on Dec. 22, 2020, to help restaurants struggling amid the pandemic and then extended that order through the end of 2021 this September.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusRestaurants

Previous story
B.C. gives $720K grant to organization supporting seniors at risk of homelessness
Next story
Vernon snowboarder found dead in ravine at Silverstar Resort

Just Posted

Some Canoe residents are not happy with the new four-way stop installed at the intersection of 50th Street and 70th Avenue NE, but the city’s traffic safety committee determined the four-way stop is the best solution. (File photo)
Letter: Support of Canoe four-way stop protest appreciated

A semi and 53-foot trailer involved in a single-vehicle collision temporarily blocked Highway 1 near Sicamous on Sunday morning, Dec. 19, 2021. (RCMP photo)
53-foot trailer temporarily blocks Highway 1 following collision near Sicamous

Salmon Arm Secondary Music Theatre students Brody Grove and Bobby-Grace Hall show off the retro chic attire they’ll be wearing in the school’s upcoming production, Back to the 80s: A Totally Awesome Musical, which runs Jan. 18 to 21. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm Secondary theatre students ready to rock the ’80s with upcoming musical

One person died on SilverStar Mountain Resort’s back side Saturday, Dec. 18, in the Powder Gulch area. (SilverStar Mountain Resort)
1 person dead at SilverStar ski resort near Vernon; investigation ongoing