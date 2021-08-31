Firefighter Andrew Pettit walks among the flames during a control burn on June 11, 2019 in Cedar Grove at Kings Canyon National Park, California. (Brian Melley/The Associated Press)

Firefighter Andrew Pettit walks among the flames during a control burn on June 11, 2019 in Cedar Grove at Kings Canyon National Park, California. (Brian Melley/The Associated Press)

B.C. extends wildfire state of emergency again to Sept. 14

Province says the move allows them to quickly respond to changing wildfire conditions

The Government of B.C. has once again extended the provincial state of emergency to coordinate efforts on B.C. wildfires.

The emergency declaration has been extended to Sep. 14. In a statement, public safety minister Mike Farnworth said the wildfire situation is trending in the right direction, but the province must remain vigilant for persistent wildfire activity.

RELATED: State of emergency extended to end of August as wildfires ravage B.C.

As of the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 31, 233 wildfires were burning in B.C., with 21 evacuation orders affecting approximately 3,754 properties. There are 77 evacuation alerts affecting approximately 6,073 properties. Of the fires burning, 16 are of note.

In a press briefing on Aug. 31, BC Wildfire Service officials said that crews are getting a better handle on the White Rock Lake fire near Vernon thanks to planned ignition efforts that occurred over the weekend. Meanwhile, the Skaha Lake fire near Penticton hasn’t experienced any significant growth.

RELATED: Huge planned ignition for White Rock Lake fire set for Monday

Current fire conditions may lead to continued severe fire behaviour and the potential for more evacuations.

Many British Columbians are expected to travel for the Labour Day long weekend. Provincial authorities encourage travellers to plan trips away from areas affected by wildfires. Travellers should also check EmergencyInfoBC and DriveBC websites for the latest information on wildfires and travel advisories.

B.C. Wildfires 2021emergency declaration

Previous story
B.C. on track to lose more than 2,000 people to illicit drug poisonings this year
Next story
Victoria bridge blocked to protest police actions in Fairy Creek logging area

Just Posted

Two new fires were reported Aug. 30, 2021, near the north end of the White Rock Lake wildfire’s evacuation alert area. One already is deemed under control. (Black Press Media photo)
2 new fires sparked on White Rock Lake wildfire’s edge

After putting off the replacement of this portion of Shuswap Street in the 2020 budget, the city will be replacing and funding it from the 2021 budget. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Delayed replacement of Shuswap Street sidewalk in Salmon Arm now set for autumn

The District of Sicamous has seen increased demand for its After School Club program. (File photo)
More families in need of after-school care in Sicamous

Trails at Joss Mountain have been reopened as the danger of wildfires in the area has subsided. (Jim Cooperman image)
Trails reopen in Shuswap areas where wildfire danger diminished