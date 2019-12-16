The B.C. Ferries vessel Coastal Inspiration, seen Sunday, Dec. 15, in Nanaimo’s Departure Bay. (GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin)

B.C. Ferries getting rid of fuel surcharge

Ferry corporation uses system of surcharges and rebates to manage ‘volatility’ in fuel prices

B.C. Ferries is eliminating its fuel surcharge just in time for holiday travel.

The ferry corporation announced in a press release Monday that it will remove its 1.5-per cent fuel surcharge as of Tuesday, Dec. 17.

“The recent decrease in the price of fuel allows us to eliminate the fuel surcharges, which is great news for travellers,” said Alana Gallagher, B.C. Ferries’ vice-president and CFO, in the release. “We understand that affordability is important to our customers and every bit helps.”

B.C. Ferries notes in the release that it “closely monitors the price of fuel” and applies a rebate, surcharge or neither when collecting ferry fares. Ferries says it has been using the system for 15 years to “manage the volatility in the price of fuel” and says it doesn’t benefit financially from surcharges.

The 1.5-per cent fuel surcharge had been in place since June 1 and amounted to 25 cents per person and 85 cents per vehicle on major routes and 15 cents per person and 45 cents per vehicle on smaller routes.

READ ALSO: Hybrid vessels part of B.C. Ferries’ plans to reduce emissions

READ ALSO: B.C. Ferries’ president on LNG and northern routes


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
More lug nuts loosened on vehicles in West Kelowna

Just Posted

Salmon Arm mayor hopeful funds for major eco-tourism project not lost

West Bay Connector Trail application to Rural Dividend Program could come through in 2020

Sicamous Eagles drop game to visiting Wranglers

The Eagles have two games remaining in 2020 to rebound from the 6-2 loss on Friday, Dec. 13

In Photos: CP Rail Holiday Train lights up Sicamous

The stop on the train’s Canada-wide journey came with a $5,500 donation to local food bank.

Update: Collision cleared on Highway 97B south of Salmon Arm

The crash took place at the highway’s intersection with Deep Creek Road.

IN PHOTOS: CP Holiday Train rolls into Salmon Arm to a crowd of hundreds

The train featured a free concert

VIDEO: Success of wildlife corridors in Banff National Park has advocates wanting more

Demand for more highway protection escalated after seven elk were killed by a semi-trailer near Canmore

More lug nuts loosened on vehicles in West Kelowna

This is the fourth reported incident in the Okanagan since the spring

Musical melodies create new Christmas traditions in Okanagan

Hear the Music presents Vernon and Kelowna shows

Armstrong woman wins dream home

Ally Hanscom was named the winner of HGTV Canada’s Home to Win: for the Holidays

Word on the street: What was the most memorable gift you have received over the winter holidays?

The Observer asked: What was the most memorable gift you have received over the winter holidays?

Column: Kid’s growing up fast on Old Town Road

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

B.C. Ferries getting rid of fuel surcharge

Ferry corporation uses system of surcharges and rebates to manage ‘volatility’ in fuel prices

B.C. couple identified by family as two victims in Gabriola plane crash

“They taught us to be selfless, compassionate giving people…to treat everyone with love and respect”

In photos: Shuswap Dance Center dancers celebrate the season

Center hosts Once Upon A December recitals for junior, senior dancers

Most Read