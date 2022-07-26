BC Ferries anticipates moving nearly 140,000 vehicles and more than 400,000 foot passengers over the long weekend. (Black Press Media file photo)

BC Ferries anticipates moving nearly 140,000 vehicles and more than 400,000 foot passengers over the long weekend. (Black Press Media file photo)

B.C. Ferries prepares for busy B.C. Day long weekend

Expected heavy traffic volumes will see fleet operating at maximum capacity

B.C. Ferries plans to operate at maximum capacity this B.C. Day long weekend.

With all four vessels in service on the busiest route between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen, 32 sailings a day are scheduled between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. The Nanaimo to Horseshoe Bay route has three ships in service, with a total of 24 sailings scheduled. Two vessels will deliver up to 16 sailings on the Tsawwassen to Duke Point (Nanaimo) route.

An additional ferry will boost the number of sailings between Horseshoe Bay and the Sunshine Coast (Langdale) route from Thursday to Monday. Between Tsawwassen and the Southern Gulf Islands, a second ferry will offer four additional sailings from Friday to Sunday.

It’ll be fingers crossed for the company and travellers alike, as staffing shortages have had an impact on recent schedules, with some weekend sailings cancelled due to a lack of available crew to meet Transport Canada safety regulations.

RELATED STORY: Crew shortage causes BC Ferries to cancel sailings

For those planning long weekend travel, BC Ferries’ Saver fares are billed as the most affordable choice and can be booked on select off-peak sailings on many routes.

B.C. Ferries also has several summer travel tips including booking in advance, carpooling, arriving early, preparing for warm weather and always checking conditions before heading to the terminal. For complete schedule information, tips, current conditions and bookings, visit bcferries.com.

READ MORE: BC Ferries CEO fired

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

bc ferrytravel

Previous story
Activists call for more HIV funding from Ottawa as AIDS conference opens in Montreal
Next story
RCMP seek help finding missing Vernon man

Just Posted

The band Whitehorse electrified the audience at the 2016 Roots and Blues Festival. (Jim Cooperman photo)
Salmon Arm Folk Music Society announces second post-ROOTSandBLUES Festival offering

Katie Thielman from Salmon Arm and her horse Rose took part in the 2022 BC Games in Prince George, July 21 to 24, bringing home four gold medals and a bronze for show jumping. (Csontributed)
Shuswap athletes excel in 2022 BC Summer Games in Prince George

A medevac helicopter is cleared to land on Highway 1 in response to a collision on Monday afternoon, July 25, 2022. (Amanda Luttman photo)
One person killed, two seriously injured in collision on Highway 1 in Salmon Arm

A small wildfire was spotted in the Shuswap on July 25 in the vicinity of the Tillis Landing FSR (Forest Service Road), just southwest of Shuswap Lake Marine Park’s Tillis Beach site. Suspected cause is lightning. (BC Wildfire map)
Lightning suspected in wildfire near Shuswap Lake Marine Park site