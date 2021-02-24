Two women were arrested in Nanaimo for refusing to wear masks and causing disturbance on a BC Ferries vessel. (File photo)

Two women were arrested in Nanaimo for refusing to wear masks and causing disturbance on a BC Ferries vessel. (File photo)

B.C. ferry passengers arrested and fined for disturbance, refusing to wear masks

Police said woman threatened their pensions in Feb. 21 incident aboard Nanaimo-bound boat

Two women who refused to wear masks and caused a disturbance aboard a B.C. Ferries vessel were met at Nanaimo’s Departure Bay, arrested and fined.

A Nanaimo RCMP press release noted that the incident happened on the Queen of Cowichan, where the women ignored instructions from BC Ferries staff and were verbally abusive during a sailing from Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay on Sunday, Feb. 21.

Nanaimo RCMP were called to the terminal to meet the ferry and the two women who were escorted off the ship.

BC Ferries staff told officers the women, ages 19 and 43, were walk-on passengers who ignored a request to wear masks as they boarded the ferry. Once aboard, they continued ignoring the crew’s demands to wear masks and throughout the sailing were heard yelling, screaming and being generally abusive to the crew.

Both women were arrested for mischief and causing a disturbance when the ferry docked.

Officers noted the women showed signs of alcohol impairment and were confrontational with police. One woman screamed at an officer that she was going to kill him and the other said she would sue both officers for false arrest and ensure they lost their pensions. The officers ignored the threats, but arrested the women for being intoxicated in a public place and transported them to cells at Nanaimo RCMP detachment for the rest of the night.

Several hours later, the women were each served with violation tickets for failure to wear face coverings, which came with $230 fines and abusive or belligerent behaviour, which also drew $230 fines. Officers decided against further criminal charges.

“It should be noted that the two had reusable non-medical masks in their possession at all times, but simply chose to not to wear them,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in the press release.

READ ALSO: ‘Buy a boat,’ premier advises anti-maskers on B.C. Ferries

READ ALSO: Nanaimo RCMP hand out $2,300 fine at roadside anti-mask rally


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man arrested for refusing to leave Coldstream store without wearing mask
Next story
Sicamous to purchase retiring doctor’s business, take over management

Just Posted

The District of Sicamous announced plans to purchase and manage the Sicamous Medical Centre on Tuesday, Feb. 24. Colleen Anderson and Malcolm Makayev have been overseeing this and other health matters on behalf of the district’s council. (Jim Elliot-Eagle Valley News)
Sicamous to purchase retiring doctor’s business, take over management

Move intended to attract new doctors by allowing them to focus on patient care

Malakwa firefighters bring a barn blaze under control in the 4,000 block of the Trans-Canada Highway on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. (Sean Coubrough/CSRD photo)
Barn fire prompts fundraiser for Shuswap family of eight

Blaze leaves Malakwa family in need of feed, supplies for beloved horses

Accelerate Okanagan has announced the six finalists for the 2021 OKGN Angel Summit. The remaining entrepreneurs will compete for a chance to receive a $145,000 investment in their business. (Eryca Stirling photo)
Finalists named for Okanagan entrepreneur summit

Accelerate Okanagan has named the final six competing entrepreneurs in the OKGN Angel Summit

A smaller version of the Bilbo’s Bog igloo has returned to Larch Hills courtesy of Peter Mair. (Marcia Beckner photo)
Column: Cold spell made for marvellous outdoor opportunities

Trail Tales by Marcia Beckner

The City of Salmon Arm’s wastewater treatment plant. (File photo)
City to pursue pilot project targeting smell at Salmon Arm’s sewage treatment plant

Staff wish to give new technology a try at wastewater facility

Photograph By @KAYLAXANDERSON
VIDEO: Lynx grabs lunch in Kamloops

A lynx surprises a group of ducks and picks one off for lunch

Two women were arrested in Nanaimo for refusing to wear masks and causing disturbance on a BC Ferries vessel. (File photo)
B.C. ferry passengers arrested and fined for disturbance, refusing to wear masks

Police said woman threatened their pensions in Feb. 21 incident aboard Nanaimo-bound boat

(File photo)
‘Give me your stuff! Oh, hello, officer’: Man surprised by Kamloops Mountie

A man trying to enter a vehicle stopped in Kamloops was greeted by an off-duty Kamloops Mountie inside

Project rendering of Hadgraft Wilson Place (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
68-unit affordable housing complex coming downtown Kelowna

The six-storey complex located on Fuller Ave is set to be completed by fall 2022

A man was arrested after he refused to vacate Alexander’s Beach Pub in Coldstream while not adhering to the business’s COVID-19 mask-wearing policy Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (Google Maps photo)
Man arrested for refusing to leave Coldstream store without wearing mask

Store owner says man likely came in looking for an argument: ‘the fellow had a notepad’

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP and the BX-Swan Lake Fire Department are on scene of a reported quonset fire fully involved in the 900 block of Pottery Road. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
UPDATE: Crews douse North Okanagan workshop fire

BX-Swan Lake Fire Department battling blaze on property in Vernon Wednesday, Feb. 24

Justin Morissette is still recovering from the injuries sustained in the altercation. He is not yet able to walk without assistance. (Justin Morissette, Twitter)
B.C. man suing city and police over violent altercation with anti-LGBTQ preacher

Justin Morissette argues police knew the threat the preacher posed, and failed to keep the peace

Brad Eliason as seen here after he came out of a medically-induced coma after being severely injured during an unprovoked assault at Okanagan Lake beach by Thomas Kruger-Allen. (Photo courtesy of GoFundMe)
Beach attacker’s sentencing delayed in Penticton court

His defense lawyer has introduced a Charter of Rights breach application

(Mission Group)
Demolition of Bargain Shop downtown Kelowna clears way for big development

Bernard Block will encompass two residential towers, commercial tower, street-facing businesses

Most Read