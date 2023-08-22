Popkum Fire Chief Walter Roos is sworn in as a new Canadian citizen in his fire truck on the way to fight fires in West Kelowna on Tuesday, Aug. 22. (Photo/Popkum Fire Department)

Popkum Fire Chief Walter Roos is sworn in as a new Canadian citizen in his fire truck on the way to fight fires in West Kelowna on Tuesday, Aug. 22. (Photo/Popkum Fire Department)

B.C. fire chief granted citizenship from front lines of Kelowna fire

The ceremony was held over Zoom from a fire truck near the front lines of the West Kelowna wildfire

From behind the front lines of the devastating Grouse Complex wildfire around Kelowna, one man exemplified everything that it means to be a Canadian citizen.

When the Popkum Fire Department was called into action to help defend homes from the raging wildfire in the Central Okanagan, Fire Chief Walter Roos jumped into action to mobilize his team. He left his home in the Lower Mainland behind to help fight the fire encroaching on West Kelowna, despite knowing that it would cost him the opportunity to attend his long-awaited citizenship ceremony.

On Monday August 21, Roos took a moment away from the chaos of the front lines to sit in the Popkum Fire Department to officially become a new Canadian citizen, over Zoom.

Prior to the quiet virtual ceremony,West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund shared his appreciation and admiration for the act of selflessness that Roos displayed.

“People are asking me where he is from, and I don’t know. But I do know that he is going to be from Canada…What a massive sacrifice to make,” said Brolund at a press conference.

Roos has been the Chief of the Popkum Fire Department since 2019, and has been fighting fires as a member of the Volunteer Fire Department since 2008 after moving to Canada from the Netherlands.

Now, hundreds of people, including Canadian Immigration and Citizenship, have joined Brolund in sharing heartfelt thank yous and congratulations after the Pookum Fire Department posted about the Zoom ceremony on Facebook.

“Thank you for all you and your crew are doing to keep Canadians safe,” the Citizenship and Immigration Facebook page wrote.

During this year’s Citizenship Week, Canada welcomed more than 13,500 new Canadians from all provinces and territories.

The Popkum Fire Department is located in the Lower Mainland in Rosedale, between Chilliwack and Agassiz.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AgassizB.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking Newschilliwack

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Lightning sparks several new fires in the Shuswap
Next story
UPDATE: McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna grows to 12,000 hectares

Just Posted

Fans will not be watching Thompson Rivers University and UBC Okanagan soccer at home this weekend as games have been moved outside the fire zone. (Contributed/GreyStroke Photography)
Canada West shifts locations for TRU, UBCO women’s soccer games

Shuswap Community Foundation executive director Roger Parenteau, and Joel Torrens, Lt. for the Salvation Army and Lighthouse Shelter in Salmon Arm, have teamed up to distribute N95 masks to those in need. (Shuswap Community Foundation photo)
N95 masks made available for Shuswap communities

At right, Althea Mongerson, sponsorship marketing coordinator with the Salmon Arm ROOTSandBLUES Festival, gives a hand Aug. 19 to volunteer coordinators Jasmine Skubiak, next to her, and Emily Valentini as they take down banners. (Martha Wickett photo)
Salmon Arm festival cancellation ‘definitely the right decision’

The map shows a new alert zone as of Monday, Aug. 21, that was issued by the Neskonlith Indian Band to assist in getting funding for clean air initiatives and is not related to any wildfire evacuation threats. (BCWS)
New Shuswap fire alert on BCWS map not related to wildfire evacuation risk